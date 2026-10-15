PROLIFIC Documentary to Screen at Grammy Museum with Panel Discussion

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PROLIFIC, the landmark new collaborative album from the late GRAMMY Award-winning icon Nipsey Hussle and Los Angeles-bred artist Bino Rideaux (BEE-no Ree-DOE), is being celebrated with an exclusive, one-night-only screening of a documentary film — also titled PROLIFIC — detailing the making of the historic project, taking place Wednesday, October 21 at 7:00 PM PT at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles.

Following the screening, Billboard's Gail Mitchell will moderate a special conversation featuring Samiel 'Blacc Sam' Asghedom, Nipsey Hussle's brother and co-founder of The Marathon Brand; Bino Rideaux, his musical collaborator and PROLIFIC co-creator; Jorge Peniche, photographer and designer instrumental in shaping Nipsey's visual identity; and Norberto Garcia, longtime Marathon Brand filmmaker and director of the documentary.

This will be a ticketed event.

Produced and directed by Norberto Garcia, Nipsey Hussle's longtime videographer and creative collaborator of The Marathon Brand, PROLIFIC chronicles the creative partnership between Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux, the making of their long-awaited collaborative album, and the effort to honor Nipsey's original artistic vision. Through intimate interviews with Bino, the producers, engineers, and friends who were part of those sessions, alongside never-before-seen archival studio and tour footage, the documentary tells the story of how Nipsey and Bino connected, developed their creative chemistry, and spent months working together on music that would become the duo's critically acclaimed 2017 joint mixtape, No Pressure, and now, PROLIFIC. During an intensive 90-day creative period, Nipsey and Bino develop a body of work that explores relationships, ambition, sacrifice, and the complexities of balancing success with personal life. As the film follows the music from its creation to its long-awaited release, Nipsey and Bino's collaborators — including Mike & Keys, MixedByAli, Jay Shepp, Marathon Jon, and others — reflect on Hussle's creative vision, his attention to detail, and the responsibility of preserving the integrity of an album he personally helped shape. At its heart, PROLIFIC is a story about brotherhood, creative chemistry, and the enduring impact of an artist whose vision continues to inspire the people around him.

Recorded nearly a decade before its long-awaited release, PROLIFIC captures Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux at full stride, preserving not only the music but the original creative vision behind the project. That vision extended to the album's cover artwork, with Nipsey personally selecting an image photographed by longtime collaborator Jorge Peniche and designing the cover himself prior to his passing. The project features a trusted circle of GRAMMY Award-winning collaborators, including Mike & Keys, MixedByAli, Cyrus Taghipour, Axel Folie, Larrance Dopson, Lamar 'Mars' Edwards, and Garnett 'G' Flynn — many of whom helped shape Nipsey's GRAMMY Award-nominated, 2x RIAA Platinum-certified album, Victory Lap. In addition to '500 Horse,' the 15-track project includes such new fan favorites as 'I Just Wanna Know (feat. Ty Dolla Sign & Cardi B),' 'Reckless (feat. Static Major),' 'Sacrifices (feat. James Fauntleroy),' and 'All Summer (feat. BH),' all of which earned praise from high-profile publications spanning Billboard, Hypebeast, ESSENCE, Complex, XXL, Flood, and REVOLT, and are joined by official music videos directed by Norberto Garcia.

PROLIFIC — the album — is available now via All Money In/Out The Blue/Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services. A number of limited edition physical variants — including Metallic Gold, Light Blue, Cobalt Blue, White, and Marathon Exclusive Dark Blue vinyl, Black Marble, Mirror Gold, Sunset Yellow, and Dark Blue cassettes, plus CD, exclusive new merch bundles and more — are also available. Released August 14, 2026 (just one day before what would've been Hussle's 41st birthday), the album proves an immediate critical and Top 10 popular phenomenon, landing on six Billboard charts including #4 on 'Top Rap Albums,' #6 on 'Top Album Sales,' #8 on 'Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums,' and #8 on 'Vinyl Albums.' '(PROLIFIC) stays true to the sound that made their collaborations resonate in the first place,' raved REVOLT. 'West Coast production, sharp storytelling and conversations that often feel like two friends picking up where they left off.'

'We're proud to present PROLIFIC, the collaborative project Nipsey created with Bino and brought to life sonically by MixedByAli,' said Samiel 'Blacc Sam' Asghedom. 'This is the exact body of work Nipsey envisioned, built with Bino from top to bottom, and we feel blessed to finally share it with the world.'

Photo Credit: Kevin Cruz



Photo Credit: Kevin Cruz

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