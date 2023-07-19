POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single 'Try'

The new LP entitled Run Wild is due September 22,

Jul. 19, 2023

POSTDATA — the solo music project of Wintersleep lead singer and songwriter, Paul Murphy — recently announced the forthcoming arrival of a brand new LP entitled Run Wild, due September 22 via Paper Bag Records.

As a follow-up to the record's first single, "Mine The Sea," today, POSTDATA returns with a second cut entitled "Try." The electronic R&B sway of "Try" finds Murphy wrestling with the  Sisyphean struggle of working as a musician, the sweetness and the bitterness that swap places each day. "Try, try another road, drive until you break down/Try, try, weather all the storms, drive into the eye now," he urges on the chorus.

As Murphy wrote of the track: "I think this is about following your passion wherever it leads...there’s a sense of humour I think to it and a sense of lightness and darkness and desperation too..essentially, they are the same lyrics in verse 1 and 2 with a slight twist in perspective or that’s what I’m trying to arrive at."

Last year, POSTDATA shared their critically-acclaimed album, Twin Flames (out now via Paper Bag Records), which found support at The Guardian, Sunday Times, MOJO, The Line of Best Fit, Louder Than War, and more.

Photo by Griffin O'Toole


