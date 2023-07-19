POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single 'Try'

POSTDATA — the solo music project of Wintersleep lead singer and songwriter, Paul Murphy — recently announced the forthcoming arrival of a brand new LP entitled Run Wild, due September 22 via Paper Bag Records.

As a follow-up to the record's first single, "Mine The Sea," today, POSTDATA returns with a second cut entitled "Try." The electronic R&B sway of "Try" finds Murphy wrestling with the Sisyphean struggle of working as a musician, the sweetness and the bitterness that swap places each day. "Try, try another road, drive until you break down/Try, try, weather all the storms, drive into the eye now," he urges on the chorus.

As Murphy wrote of the track: "I think this is about following your passion wherever it leads...there’s a sense of humour I think to it and a sense of lightness and darkness and desperation too..essentially, they are the same lyrics in verse 1 and 2 with a slight twist in perspective or that’s what I’m trying to arrive at."

Last year, POSTDATA shared their critically-acclaimed album, Twin Flames (out now via Paper Bag Records), which found support at The Guardian, Sunday Times, MOJO, The Line of Best Fit, Louder Than War, and more.