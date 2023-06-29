PORTRAYAL OF GUILT Announce Headlining U.S. Summer Tour

Tickets are on sale tomorrow, Friday, June 30 at 10AM Local.

Jun. 29, 2023

Portrayal of Guilt have announced their first U.S. tour since the release of their latest, acclaimed new album, Devil Music (via Run For Cover).

The Summer headliner routes them through Texas, the Midwest, West Coast, Chicago, Nashville and more. Gag, Nuclear Daisies, Fearing and Secret Shame are set to support. Tickets are on sale tomorrow, Friday, June 30 at 10AM Local Here. See below for a full list of dates. 

Portrayal of Guilt eschew predictability. The Texan outfit have released material at a rapid clip since their formation only six years ago, it has been near-impossible to predict what each ensuing release might sound like. The only window into what to expect has been those releases’ titles, wallowing in themes of affliction, isolation, and just plain underworld allusion. Naturally, this leads to…Devil Music.

On Devil Music, Portrayal of Guilt take an experimental approach to writing heavy music. It offers five new original songs on Side A; and then a reimagining of those same five songs on Side B, replacing much of the traditional guitars and bass setup with an orchestral string section, acoustic bass, and brass. After shifting their sound over several immediate releases (most recent, 2021’s widely acclaimed CHRISTF**KER), Portrayal of Guilt has transformed from masters of the traditional ‘90s screamo template, to fit a more blackened and sludgy metal intensity. 

Devil Music cements Portrayal of Guilt as a band of their own ilk, playing by no one’s rules but their own, which even here they bend to their will. 

Portrayal of Guilt Live Dates:

Aug 15: El Paso, TX - Old Sheepdog Brewery
Aug 16: Phoenix, AZ - The Underground
Aug 17: Los Angeles, CA- The Echo
Aug 18: Riverside, CA - The Hideaway
Aug 19: San Francisco, CA - Neck of the Woods
Aug 21: Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
Aug 22: Seattle, WA - Barboza
Aug 23: Spokane, WA - District Bar
Aug 24: Boise, ID Shrine - Basement
Aug 25: Salt Lake City, UT - Crucial Fest
Aug 26: Denver, CO - D3 Arts
Aug 27: Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
Aug 28: Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
Aug 30: Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club
Aug 31: St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway
Sep 01: Indianapolis, IN - Healer
Sep 02: Chicago, IL - Scorched Tundra at Empty Bottle
Sep 05: Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
Sep 06: Knoxville, TN - Pilot Light
Sep 07: Nashville, TN - DRKMTTR
Sep 08: Memphis, TN - B-Side
Sep 09: Birmingham, AL - Saturn
Sep 10: Atlanta, GA - Slower & Harder at Atlanta Utility Works
Sep 12: New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa
Sep 13: San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger


Aug 15 - Sep 13 w/ Gag (except Sep 10)
Aug 15 - Aug 22 w/ Nuclear Daisies
Aug 19 w/ Graf Orlock
Aug 23 - Sep 01 w/ Fearing (except Aug 25)
Sep 05 - Sep 13 w/ Secret Shame (except 9.10)

Photo By Addrian Jafaritabar



