PORTAIR Shares New Single 'Paper in the Sky'

Tomorrow, alternative singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Portair will share his new single, "Paper In The Sky." The track pulls the listener in with his stirring falsetto mixed with cheery indie-folk hand claps and warm guitar surrounded in electronic beats. It will be his first original release since signing to Nettwerk this past fall.

The Sydney born and Los Angeles based artist explains, "This song is written from a childhood to young adult perspective. It's all about nostalgia and where life takes you. The paper plane in the sky is a metaphor that I thought of for throwing your faith into the unknown of where life may take you and following it wherever it goes. It's about being unafraid and trusting in yourself and believing in the power of your own mind."

You probably haven't heard of Portair, but as this solo act's name would suggest, his music has been wafting around you, hidden in plain ear-sight, for years. As a songwriter and a producer, he's had tracks and scores placed on networks such as Netflix, NBC, MTV, CBS. Portair first caught the attention of Nettwerk when he joined current label-mate and fellow Australian Harrison Storm for a livestream lockdown concert in the summer of 2020. Nettwerk CEO Terry McBride tuned in from his office and turned the music up as he often does, catching the attention of co-founder Ric Arboit. Arboit says, "I heard a song playing in Terry's office and wandered in as the vocals were mesmerizing. I just fell in love with his voice and was determined to sign him." Portair is the latest addition to Nettwerk's label roster, which also includes SYML, Fletcher Reed, LEISURE, Neil Frances, Mallrat, OSKA, Hollow Coves, and more.

Stay tuned for more to come from Portair soon.

