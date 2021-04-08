P.O.D. Announces 'Satellite Over Southtown' Livestreams

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated rock quartet P.O.D. have announced Satellite over Southtown, a premiere streaming series celebrating the 20th anniversary of their landmark triple platinum album Satellite.

Streaming via Mandolin from Petco Park in their hometown of San Diego, CA, the band will be performing two albums in full as well as a collection of B-Sides and hits over three nights - Satellite on May 13, The Fundamental Elements of Southtown on May 27 and B-Sides Rarities and Hits on June 10.

"As We navigate through the new norm of live performances, it's a great feeling knowing we can still somehow connect with our fans and friends who have supported us all of these years," shares vocalist Sonny Sandoval. "The idea of fans around the world, online together watching us is pretty amazing!"

Fans can purchase tickets for each show stream, as well as a pre-event Q&A on April 13th live from their rehearsal space. The Q&A will be moderated by John Rubeli, the Atlantic Records A&R rep who signed the band back in 1998.

Bassist Traa Daniels continues, "As We get to share almost 30 years of music with our friends and family who have made this all possible. We are looking forward to sharing this moment with you all. One Love!"

Tickets for Satellite over Southtown are on sale today here.