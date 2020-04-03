P!NK Recovers From Covid-19; Donates $1 Million to Relief Efforts

Beloved music artist Pink revealed on social media today that she and her son, Jameson, have made a full recovery from the novel virus Covid-19.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative." she continues, "It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

In light of the ongoing pandemic, the singer has made a $1 million pledge for relief efforts to be split between Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia and the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Pink is a worldwide multi-platinum selling artist. In addition to eight studio albums, three live albums, five compilation albums, 49 singles, and 44 music videos, the artist also has some ties to the musical theatre world, as one of the quartet of singers who originated the remake of 'Lady Marmalade' for the Moulin Rouge film as well as a cover of the song, "A Million Dreams" from The Greatest Showman.





