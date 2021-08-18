PLANNINGTOROCK Releases 'Gay Dreams Do Come True' Video Today

Acclaimed artist, singer-songwriter, producer, composer, director, and DJ Planningtorock - aka Jam Rahouja Rostron - is releasing the video to their latest release "Gay Dreams Do Come True." The euphoric Pride anthem's video was created as a collaboration with Butt Studios (Tame Impala, Doja Cat) and Greedy Goods (Lava La Rue). The visual is an immersive, tripped out utopian fantasy 3D world that perfectly complements the track. It's a little Technotronic, a little Deee-lite, and ultimately an ode to romance and queer celebration, bringing the conversation around gender fluidity into the animation space.

About the video Planningtorock said they "had so much fun making this video for 'Gay Dreams Do Come True'. I really wanted to celebrate and share the happiness I'm feeling right now with my baby and wife Riinu. It's also the first time I've worked with a director as I usually direct my own videos and George was absolutely amazing and totally got my vision and the whole shoot was such a laugh from start to finish. Aline​​, who was the Director of Photography, is also an amazing queer cinematographer and a total pleasure to work with."

The track, released in June, is the first from their new EP, Gay Dreams Do Come True. The project is set for release on October 29, 2021 through their new label, Human Level, via PIAS. Comprised of three celebratory, joyful, sweet house tracks, Gay Dreams Do Come True is Planningtorock's aural mission to own their queer happiness, and to share that joy with anyone who wants to listen.

In celebration of the video's release, Planningtorock will be joined with director Greedy Goons and Director of Photography Aline Belfort for an Instagram livestream discussing the visual at 9AM ET / 2PM UK on Thursday August 19th.

For the uninitiated: Planningtorock has been a disruptive voice in dance music for the last fifteen years. Initially signing with DFA via James Murphy himself, in addition to subsequently opening for LCD Soundsystem in America, Planningtorock has released four acclaimed studio albums thus far, using the personal as political on each record while playing with gender in their costumes and photos for each release. These albums, along with early collaborations with subversive innovators like The Knife and Peaches, established Planningtorock as a recognised force in politicised dance music that queers sound and explores ideas around gender, queerness, sexuality, and desire.

Planningtorock has also become a highly sought-after DJ and remixer, transforming songs with their remixes of tracks by Christine and The Queens, Robyn, Romy of The xx, and many more. Following an opening slot as a DJ for Robyn in 2019, the multitalented producer teamed up with Chanel's sound director Michel Gaubert in 2020. Their Planningtochanel EP soundtracked the Parisian label's Autumn/Winter 2020 show, and was the first work created in Jam's new home city of Tallinn, Estonia. It's also here that Planningtorock created their transformative new EP, Gay Dreams Do Come True.

Jam uprooted to the Estonian capital - a beautiful, gentle-paced city on the Baltic coast - after spending two decades in Berlin. Already feeling restless and ready for a change, everything fell into place when the musician met their partner, Riinu, through mutual friends in Helsinki; soon, Jam relocated to Riinu's home city full-time. Last September the couple married. LGBTQ+ marriage isn't legal in Estonia, so the ceremony took place at the city's British Embassy - in theory, the country recognises marriages which took place abroad. In reality, they have been struggling to get their partnership acknowledged in their home country while under a right-wing coalition government. With the prime minister now ousted over an alleged corruption scandal, Estonia is going through a time of great political upheaval. Distant hope of a more progressive government is on the horizon - and Gay Dreams Do Come True represents Planningtorock's own personal exploration of queer love.

A loud, proud, unabashed celebration, Planningtorock's new EP Gay Dreams Do Come True stands in opposition to the tragic queer narratives which can sometimes dominate the mainstream. Indeed, Jam set out to make a record which basks in the all-consuming joy of queer love instead, and the sense of belonging, intimacy, and safety that comes with it.

Planningtorock will be playing two very special shows this fall to celebrate the EP's release. "Planningtorock Presents Gay Dreams Do Come True" is a live show and a party all in one to celebrate music and queer stories. Planningtorock will be performing their new ep plus classic PTR songs interwoven with them Djing their favorite tracks and influences. Invited guests and artist friends will join Planningtorock on stage to perform.

Listen here: