PISTOL ANNIES HELL OF A HOLIDAY SPECIAL to Stream Tonight Hosted By Blair Gardner

Pistol Annies are set to serve up yuletide fun during the "Pistol Annies Hell of a Holiday Special" hosted by Blair Garner and streaming on the Annies' Facebook page tonight (8:00 p.m. ET). Featuring special performances and a sit-down with the trio, the event will also serve as a fundraiser for the Music Health Alliance. Tune in here.

Celebrated as "a pour of whiskey in egg nog" (Tennessean), Hell of a Holiday features 10 original tracks written by the Annies (Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley), all full of "both humor and harmony" (Associated Press), while also honoring the spirit of the season. The project also features their take on standards including "Sleigh Ride," and Merle Haggard's "If We Make it Through December," plus a reimagined "Auld Lang Syne." Photographer and artist Gina Binkley created the striking cover artwork.

A musical "force of nature" (Entertainment Weekly), Pistol Annies combines the talents of acclaimed country standouts Miranda Lambert (Lone Star Annie), Ashley Monroe (Hippie Annie) and Angaleena Presley (Holler Annie), delivering a high-spirited take on life the way real people live it. Each prolific songwriters and vocalists, the Annie collective allows the women the freedom to explore the genre beyond their individual careers celebrating friendship, the rough patches and girl power.

Having recorded with both the Chieftains and Jewel, their music has also been featured on The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond. They have released three albums: 2011's Gold-certified Hell on Heels, which produced the Platinum single "Hell On Heels"; 2013's Annie Up; and 2018's Grammy-nominated masterpiece Interstate Gospel. Their new Christmas album Hell of a Holiday is available now.