PINKY SWEAR Launches New Single 'Winning Team'

When KITTY launched Pretty Wavvy, her goal was not only to create a home for her own music but also cultivate artists she loves. Brooklyn powerhouse PINKY SWEAR now releases her debut single "Winning Team" today across all digital platforms.

You can hear Pinky Swear's "Winning Team" below!

Finding inspiration in Gwen Stefani/No Doubt, Santigold, MIA and Princess Nokia, Pinky Swear delivers fierce and energetic pop anthems meant to be the soundtrack to bad girls everywhere. "Winning Team" is taken from her upcoming EP, which will be out in early 2020 on Pretty Wavvy.

To celebrate the release of "Winning Team," Pinky Swear will be hosting a release party at Boris & Horton from 6-8pm. Join Pinky Swear, Kitty and Ricky Eat Acid (and their dogs) for a release party like you've never experienced before. This event will also be livestreamed via Instagram.

Pinky Swear will also be performing at the Pretty Wavvy Pep-Rally at Elsewhere in Brooklyn on Wednesday, November 27.

"Winning Team" Release Paw-ty

Fri, November 22 - New York, NY @ Boris & Horton- RSVP: http://prettywavvy.com/pawty

Pretty Wavvy Pep-Rally

Weds, November 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere - Tickets: https://bit.ly/2J0NfCF

For more information, visit: www.prettywavvy.com





