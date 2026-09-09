PBS KIDS on Prime Video Spanish-Language Shows Celebrate Hispanic Heritage

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With Hispanic Heritage Month running September 15 through October 15, PBS KIDS on Prime Video is highlighting a lineup of Spanish-language shows for family streaming during the observance.

From time-traveling dinosaur adventures in Dinosaur Train to learning social-emotional skills with Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, the dedicated 'En Español' carousel on PBS KIDS on Prime Video offers families a way to celebrate the month while supporting language learning and bilingual storytelling. The Spanish versions of the series are intended to help children build confidence, develop social skills, and explore new worlds in Spanish.

Spanish-Language Shows to Stream on PBS KIDS on Prime Video

The Berenstain Bears en Español

Español: En las colinas del País de los Osos, Los Osos Berenstain son una familia que ama la diversión y vive en una acogedora casa del árbol, y cuyo amor, lealtad y humor les permiten superar cualquier obstáculo que se les presente.

English: In the rolling hills of Bear Country, The Berenstain Bears are a fun-loving family who live in a cozy treehouse, whose love, loyalty, and humor allow them to overcome any obstacle that comes their way.

Dinosaur Train en Español

Español: ¡Bruno y la familia Pteranodon comienzan su viaje en el Dino Tren! Juntan a sus amigos terópodos en su viaje y exploran la 'metrópolis dinosaurio' cuando llegan a Laramidia.

English: Buddy and the Pteranodon family begin their journey on the Dinosaur Train! They gather their theropod friends on their trip and explore the 'dinosaur metropolis' when they arrive in Laramidia.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood en Español

Español: DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD se basa en la serie MISTER ROGERS' NEIGHBORHOOD. Estos cuentos interesantes ayudan a los niños a desarrollar las aptitudes sociales y emocionales necesarias en la escuela y en la vida.

English: DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD is based on the series MISTER ROGERS' NEIGHBORHOOD. These engaging stories help children develop the social and emotional skills needed in school and in life.

Cyberchase en Español

Español: ¿Derrotará Hacker a los niños y se adueñará del ciberespacio? Ve cómo Hacker crea una campaña de cartas maliciosas, cómo se roba el Anillo de Radopolis que le concede sus deseos, y mucho más en estas aventuras de Cyberspace.

English: Will Hacker defeat the kids and take over cyberspace? Watch how Hacker creates a malicious letter campaign, steals the Ring of Radopolis that grants his wishes, and much more in these Cyberspace adventures.

Caillou en Español

Español: Únete a Caillou en su diversión invernal. Caillou espera con ansias la primera nevada invernal y se imagina haciendo al hombre de nieve más grande del mundo, canta villancicos con su familia por primera vez, y mucho más.

English: Join Caillou in his winter fun. Caillou looks forward to the first winter snowfall and imagines making the world's biggest snowman, sings Christmas carols with his family for the first time, and much more.

PBS KIDS on Prime Video offers 40+ educational and entertaining shows and shorts for kids ages 2–8. Children can watch anytime, anywhere on their favorite devices, making it the largest library of PBS KIDS programming to stream, all housed in one place. The subscription rate is $4.99/month with an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription, and every purchase supports public television.

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