PARDONER Tour With GEL Kicks Off Next Week

Next week, Pardoner will embark on a run of dates with hardcore outfit Gel. This past summer, the band released their highly anticipated new album Peace Loving People via Bar/None Records, and toured North America. Next week’s tour kicks off in Bloomington, before hitting Columbus, Chicago, Detroit, and Buffalo. Pardoner will headline Trans Pecos in New York on Nov 13th. Please reach out if you'd like to attend any of the shows.

Formed by Max Freeland (vocals/guitar), Trey Flanigan (vocals/guitar), and River Van Den Berghe (drums) while they were college students in San Francisco, the band quickly made a name for themselves with their visceral live show and relentless release schedule, becoming one of the Bay’s most beloved bands.

Their new album Peace Loving People runs the gamut from big 90’s hooks likened to Teenage Fan Club or Smudge, to wiry Devo-tinged riffs, and even edging into off-the-rails US hardcore territory à la Void, the new album moves away from prior efforts to mix disparate genres together and instead juxtaposes them against each other.

Tour Dates:

11/6: Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

11/7: Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

11/8: Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall *

11/9: Madison, WI @ Mickeys

11/10: Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary *

11/11: Buffalo, NY @ Casa Di Francesca's *

11/12: Queens, NY @ Trans Pecos

11/13: Philadelphia, PA @ Cousin Danny's

* with Gel, Initiate & Glare

Photo by Marisa Kriangwiwat Holmes