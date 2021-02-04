ØPALS Releases Infectious New Single 'Middle Of The Night'

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ØPALS is a pop project including singer/songwriter Ale Gibson.

Feb. 4, 2021  
Alternative pop artist ØPALS have released their new single "Middle of the Night," available on all digital platforms NOW. Gibson wrote "Middle of the Night" with the intention of becoming the best version of yourself, and reflects their battle with bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety. "Shining bright in the middle of the night" represents overcoming the darkness that is mental illness. The upbeat track offers fresh production, countering the song's dark upbringing. About the single, ØPALS states:

"I wanted to write this song with the intention of becoming the best version of yourself. I personally have bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety and I know the other members of ØPALS have some troubles too. "Shining bright in the middle of the night" represents overcoming the darkness that is mental illness."

Native to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, ØPALS is a pop project including singer/songwriter Ale Gibson. Originally starting as a duo with Ale and producer Nigel Seibert, the two collaborated on making several sub genres of pop songs. With a bright dynamic and invigorating tunes, ØPALS generates a sound that ranges over multiple genres such as pop rock, disco pop, and pop punk. ØPALS strives to show you can be your most authentic self and also the significance in representation of people in these communities as artists.

