Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled 'No More Tours 2' 2020 UK And European Dates

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter OZZY OSBOURNE has just announced rescheduled shows in the UK and Europe on his "NO MORE TOURS 2" tour.

The six-week trek--originally scheduled for January--now kicks off in OZZY's native UK on October 23, 2020 before wrapping December 7 in Helsinki, Finland. The tour includes stops throughout the UK and sees the "Prince of Darkness" return to Birmingham for a hometown Halloween show. European dates include stops in Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden and Finland. Judas Priestremain as Special Guest across all dates.

Says OZZY: "I can't wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you're just going to have to be a bit more patient. I want to be 100% ready to come out and knock your fing socks off."

OZZY's rescheduled 2020 European dates are below:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Fri

23/10

Newcastle, UK

Utilita Arena

Sun

25/10

Glasgow, UK

SSE Hydro

Wed

28/10

London, UK

The O2

Sat

31/10

Birmingham, UK

Resorts World Arena

Mon

02/11

Manchester, UK

Manchester Arena

Thu

05/11

Dublin, Ireland

3Arena

Sun

08/11

Nottingham, UK

Motorpoint Arena

Wed

11/11

Dortmund, Germany

Westfalenhalle

Fri

13/11

Prague, CZ

O2 Arena

Mon

16/11

Vienna, Austria

Stadthalle

Thu

19/11

Bologna, Italy

Unipol Arena

Sun

22/11

Madrid, Spain

WiZink Arena

Tue

24/11

Zurich, Switzerland

Hallenstadion

Thu

26/11

Munich, Germany

Olympiahalle

Sat

28/11

Mannheim, Germany

SAP Arena

Mon

30/11

Berlin, Germany

Mercedes-Benz Arena

Thu

03/12

Hamburg, Germany

Barclaycard Arena

Sat

05/12

Stockholm, Sweden

Friends Arena

Mon

07/12

Helsinki, Finland

Hartwall Arena

Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled tour dates. Refunds can be sought at point of purchase.



