Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled 'No More Tours 2' 2020 UK And European Dates
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter OZZY OSBOURNE has just announced rescheduled shows in the UK and Europe on his "NO MORE TOURS 2" tour.
The six-week trek--originally scheduled for January--now kicks off in OZZY's native UK on October 23, 2020 before wrapping December 7 in Helsinki, Finland. The tour includes stops throughout the UK and sees the "Prince of Darkness" return to Birmingham for a hometown Halloween show. European dates include stops in Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden and Finland. Judas Priestremain as Special Guest across all dates.
Says OZZY: "I can't wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you're just going to have to be a bit more patient. I want to be 100% ready to come out and knock your fing socks off."
OZZY's rescheduled 2020 European dates are below:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
Fri
|
23/10
|
Newcastle, UK
|
Utilita Arena
|
Sun
|
25/10
|
Glasgow, UK
|
SSE Hydro
|
Wed
|
28/10
|
London, UK
|
The O2
|
Sat
|
31/10
|
Birmingham, UK
|
Resorts World Arena
|
Mon
|
02/11
|
Manchester, UK
|
Manchester Arena
|
Thu
|
05/11
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
3Arena
|
Sun
|
08/11
|
Nottingham, UK
|
Motorpoint Arena
|
Wed
|
11/11
|
Dortmund, Germany
|
Westfalenhalle
|
Fri
|
13/11
|
Prague, CZ
|
O2 Arena
|
Mon
|
16/11
|
Vienna, Austria
|
Stadthalle
|
Thu
|
19/11
|
Bologna, Italy
|
Unipol Arena
|
Sun
|
22/11
|
Madrid, Spain
|
WiZink Arena
|
Tue
|
24/11
|
Zurich, Switzerland
|
Hallenstadion
|
Thu
|
26/11
|
Munich, Germany
|
Olympiahalle
|
Sat
|
28/11
|
Mannheim, Germany
|
SAP Arena
|
Mon
|
30/11
|
Berlin, Germany
|
Mercedes-Benz Arena
|
Thu
|
03/12
|
Hamburg, Germany
|
Barclaycard Arena
|
Sat
|
05/12
|
Stockholm, Sweden
|
Friends Arena
|
Mon
|
07/12
|
Helsinki, Finland
|
Hartwall Arena
Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled tour dates. Refunds can be sought at point of purchase.