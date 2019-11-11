Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled 'No More Tours 2' 2020 UK And European Dates

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter OZZY OSBOURNE has just announced rescheduled shows in the UK and Europe on his "NO MORE TOURS 2" tour.

The six-week trek--originally scheduled for January--now kicks off in OZZY's native UK on October 23, 2020 before wrapping December 7 in Helsinki, Finland. The tour includes stops throughout the UK and sees the "Prince of Darkness" return to Birmingham for a hometown Halloween show. European dates include stops in Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden and Finland. Judas Priestremain as Special Guest across all dates.

Says OZZY: "I can't wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you're just going to have to be a bit more patient. I want to be 100% ready to come out and knock your fing socks off."

OZZY's rescheduled 2020 European dates are below:

DATE CITY VENUE Fri 23/10 Newcastle, UK Utilita Arena Sun 25/10 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro Wed 28/10 London, UK The O2 Sat 31/10 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena Mon 02/11 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena Thu 05/11 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena Sun 08/11 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena Wed 11/11 Dortmund, Germany Westfalenhalle Fri 13/11 Prague, CZ O2 Arena Mon 16/11 Vienna, Austria Stadthalle Thu 19/11 Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena Sun 22/11 Madrid, Spain WiZink Arena Tue 24/11 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion Thu 26/11 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle Sat 28/11 Mannheim, Germany SAP Arena Mon 30/11 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena Thu 03/12 Hamburg, Germany Barclaycard Arena Sat 05/12 Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena Mon 07/12 Helsinki, Finland Hartwall Arena

Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled tour dates. Refunds can be sought at point of purchase.





