 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Oz Noy to Join Jason Kruk's BEYOND THE VEIL at Ken's Jazz Attic

The genre-bending lineup also features Alex Smith, Sean Nowell, and Dave Edwards.

By:
Oz Noy to Join Jason Kruk's BEYOND THE VEIL at Ken's Jazz Attic

Ken's Jazz Attic is presenting drummer and composer Jason Kruk's Beyond the Veil on Saturday, October 10 at 7PM, an adventurous and deeply personal project that blends jazz, rock, groove, and modern improvisation into a compelling musical journey.

Joining the band is guitarist Oz Noy, celebrated for his unmistakable sound, fearless creativity, and decades of collaborations with some of the world's finest musicians. Jason Kruk's genre-bending band features Oz Noy, Alex Smith, Sean Nowell, and Dave Edwards. The evening promises virtuoso musicianship, powerful original music, and the intimate listening experience that has become a hallmark of Ken's Jazz Attic.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Recent Articles
HARD CORE SYMPHONY to Bring Lil' Kim's Debut Album to Kings Theatre
HARD CORE SYMPHONY to Bring Lil' Kim's Debut Album to Kings Theatre
8/21/2026
The Game Drops THE DOCUMENTARY 3 ft. Drake, Kanye
The Game Drops THE DOCUMENTARY 3 ft. Drake, Kanye
8/21/2026
TEN Announces First Solo U.S. Tour, Kicking Off in October
TEN Announces First Solo U.S. Tour, Kicking Off in October
8/25/2026
Need more Music Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts