Oz Noy to Join Jason Kruk's BEYOND THE VEIL at Ken's Jazz Attic

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Ken's Jazz Attic is presenting drummer and composer Jason Kruk's Beyond the Veil on Saturday, October 10 at 7PM, an adventurous and deeply personal project that blends jazz, rock, groove, and modern improvisation into a compelling musical journey.

Joining the band is guitarist Oz Noy, celebrated for his unmistakable sound, fearless creativity, and decades of collaborations with some of the world's finest musicians. Jason Kruk's genre-bending band features Oz Noy, Alex Smith, Sean Nowell, and Dave Edwards. The evening promises virtuoso musicianship, powerful original music, and the intimate listening experience that has become a hallmark of Ken's Jazz Attic.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

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