Oxymorrons Drop 'Look Alive (Netic)' Upcoming 'Melanin Punk' Album

Oxymorrons continues to revolutionize the music scene with their latest single, "Look Alive (Netic)." Out today, the track is the fourth release from the NYC-based genre-defying and trailblazing band’s upcoming debut album, Melanin Punk, available on October 20th via Mascot Records.

"Look Alive (Netic)" is testament to Oxymorrons' undeniable talent and unwavering commitment to breaking barriers and defying expectations. The blistering track captures the essence of their hybrid sound and never say die attitude.

The band explains, “'Look Alive' is the perfect sonic representation of our unique blend of Rock and Hip-Hop. It hits hard, exudes energy, and lives authentically in both spaces. With swaggy, unapologetic vibes, it simultaneously uplifts while delivering a powerful message: 'Hard Times Get Better.' Stay focused, Stay Active, and Push Forward, always Look Alive."

Oxymorrons’ new single also pays tribute to a fallen member of their chosen family, sharing, "for those who wonder what (Netic) is - Netic Rebel, a founding member of the band Game Rebellion, was an integral part of the AfroPunk movement, playing a vital role in building the festival's legendary legacy. More than just a musician, he was a guiding force, a brother, and a mentor to all who knew him, leaving an indelible mark on the universe. Without Netic, there would be no Oxymorrons, as he not only inspired but also empowered POC bands to remain authentic and true to themselves.

He embraced imperfections and was a perfect soul in his own unique way. Netic was a gift from the universe, and for this gift, we are forever grateful. His spirit lives on in the music, the memories, and the hearts of those he touched, and his legacy continues to resonate through the power of music and the unity he fostered."

Oxymorrons' "Look Alive (Netic)" follows the resounding success of the album's previous singles, "Graveyard Words," "Enemy," and "Last Call". Each track released from Melanin Punk has showcased a different side of the eclectically influenced band, solidifying Oxymorrons' position as one of the most exciting and radical acts in music. Their relentless exploration of new sonic territories while staying true to their rebellious spirit and unapologetic authenticity has garnered them a dedicated and rapidly growing global fan base.

Melanin Punk personifies the community they are curating, as the concept derives from melanin as a unifying force transcending mere skin tone. The band is built on the ethos of inclusivity and embracing the beautiful complexities of human existence. Through their music and performances, they aspire to create positive change, break down societal barriers, and inspire unity among diverse communities.

Oxymorrons will bring their unforgettable live show to stages across the US this fall, as they join Corey Taylor's solo tour and embark on their Look Alive headline run with supporting acts Rivals, Sorry Mom, and The Raging Kids. For tickets, album pre-orders, and the latest Oxymorrons news, be sure to visit their official website at https://www.oxymorrons.com.

COREY TAYLOR x OXYMORRONS TOUR DATES:

Aug 25 - The Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

Aug 27 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

Aug 28 - The Fillmore Minneapolis - Minneapolis - MN

Aug 30 - Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

Aug 31 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

Sept 2 - The Factory - Chesterfield, MO

Sept 5 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

Sept 7 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

Sept 9 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Sept 12 - The Wellmont Theater, Montclair, NJ

Sept 13 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

OXYMORRONS LOOK ALIVE HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

Sept 1 - Hoosier Dome - Indianapolis, IN*#

Sept 11 - Ottobar - Baltimore, MD*

Sept 15 - The Canal Club - Richmond, VA*

Sept 16 - Local 506 - Chapel Hill, NC

Sept 18 - The End - Nashville, TN

Sept 19 - Purgatory at The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Sept 20 - Conduit - Orlando, FL

Sept 22 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

Sept 23 - Cheapstakes - Dallas, TX

Sept 24 - Empire Control Room - Austin, TX

Sept 26 - Vally Bar - Phoenix, AZ

Sept 27 - Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA*

Sept 28 - Hard Rock Live - Las Vegas, NV*#

Sept 30 - Bottom of the Mill - San Francisco, CA*

Oct 1 - Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA

Oct 3 - Hawthorne Lounge - Portland, OR

Oct 5 - The Vera Project - Seattle, WA

Oct 7 - The Beehive - Salt Lake City, UT*

*No Raging Kids

#No Rivals or Sorry Mom

ABOUT OXYMORRONS:

Oxymorrons embodies the essence of New York City, a melting pot of sounds, styles and cultures that can never be succinctly defined or shoved in a box. Comprised of vocalist brothers KI and Deee, drummer Matty Mayz, and guitarist Jafé Paulino, their diverse backgrounds, eccentricities and flawless imperfections blend together to create the soundtrack of our big city lives.

Always with an eye on the bigger picture, Oxymorrons use music as a catalyst for change, an opportunity to help craft a global movement that never fails to put community over division.

Shaped by a rich tapestry of musical influences, Oxymorrons set out to establish their distinct identity and carve their path. However, navigating the music industry as Black artists came with its challenges.

Misconceptions and biases led people to impose preconceived notions about their music, claiming it was either too rock for hip-hop or too hip-hop for rock. Despite this, the band embraced their authentic blend of genres, breaking barriers and creating something entirely their own.

Oxymorrons’ live performance can best be described as euphoric, energetic and infectious. The power of their live show was on full display on their recent Europe tour with Bad Omens, playing to sold out crowds, converting countless fans each and every night. They have blanketed North America multiple times on tour with the likes of Anti-Flag, Neck Deep, Set It Off, Pop Evil, Grandson and Nothing Nowhere, making stops along the way at major festivals such as Welcome To Rockville, Aftershock, Louder Than Life, Riot Fest, and Sonic Temple to name a few.

The release of their debut album 'Melanin Punk' marks a significant milestone for Oxymorrons, reflecting the culmination of their hard work and dedication. With an eye on the future, the band eagerly anticipates more music, tour dates, merch drops, and exciting partnerships to come. Join them on their journey, as they continue to inspire, challenge, and break down barriers with their unapologetic blend of music and message.

Photo credit: Tommy Vo