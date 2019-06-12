Outsider Announce Debut EP for Flatspot Records, Unveil First Single and Plot Tour

OUTSIDER will release their debut EP entitled "When Love Dies" via Flatspot Records on August 2nd and hit the road upon release. You can hear the first single from the EP now (see Revolver debut).

Listen to "Life Runs Out"

Revolver says "When Love Dies features five tracks of scathing hardcore with metallic influences, complete with high octane thrash sections, divebombs and mid-tempo parts built to stomp out the opposition."

Influenced by the likes of Madball, Cro-Mags, and No Warning, OUTSIDER delivered their demo in 2018, which helped the act begin to infiltrate the East Coast Hardcore scene. Carrying the torch for the New Breed of Richmond, VA Hardcore, OUTSIDER has focused their sound to a much more damaging level in 2019, which sees the band bringing out their debut EP "When Love Dies".

Five furious tunes are delivered on "When Love Dies", with a crossover twist - stomping with intensity and explosive energy. OUTSIDER recorded the tracks in Spring 2019, the EP recorded and mixed at Studio F12 in Virginia with Sam Deyerle (Candy, Bracewar, Naysayer), Vocal Production duties handled by Ben Cook (No Warning, fed Up) and mastered by Bill Henderson at Azimuth Mastering.

Preorder OUTSIDER "When Love Dies"

OUTSIDER Tour Dates:

June 14th - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts w/ Backtrack, Dead Heat, Rule Them All, No Option

Aug 2nd - Jacksonville, FL @ TBA

Aug 3rd - Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug w/ Hoods

Aug 4th - Nashville, TN @ TBA

Aug 5th - St Louis, MS @ Sinkhole

Aug 6th - Chicago, IL @ Beyond the Limit

Aug 7th - Louisville, KY @ Spinellis

Aug 8th - Buffalo, NY @ TBA

Aug 9th - New Brunswick, NJ @ The Gulag w/ Combust, Choice to Make

Aug 10th - Pittsburgh, PA @ Perserving Hardcore w/ Combust, Choice to Make

Aug 11th - Baltimore, MD @ Asian Taste w/ Combust, Choice to Make





