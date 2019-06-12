Outsider Announce Debut EP for Flatspot Records, Unveil First Single and Plot Tour
OUTSIDER will release their debut EP entitled "When Love Dies" via Flatspot Records on August 2nd and hit the road upon release. You can hear the first single from the EP now (see Revolver debut).
Revolver says "When Love Dies features five tracks of scathing hardcore with metallic influences, complete with high octane thrash sections, divebombs and mid-tempo parts built to stomp out the opposition."
Influenced by the likes of Madball, Cro-Mags, and No Warning, OUTSIDER delivered their demo in 2018, which helped the act begin to infiltrate the East Coast Hardcore scene. Carrying the torch for the New Breed of Richmond, VA Hardcore, OUTSIDER has focused their sound to a much more damaging level in 2019, which sees the band bringing out their debut EP "When Love Dies".
Five furious tunes are delivered on "When Love Dies", with a crossover twist - stomping with intensity and explosive energy. OUTSIDER recorded the tracks in Spring 2019, the EP recorded and mixed at Studio F12 in Virginia with Sam Deyerle (Candy, Bracewar, Naysayer), Vocal Production duties handled by Ben Cook (No Warning, fed Up) and mastered by Bill Henderson at Azimuth Mastering.
Preorder OUTSIDER "When Love Dies"
OUTSIDER Tour Dates:
June 14th - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts w/ Backtrack, Dead Heat, Rule Them All, No Option
Aug 2nd - Jacksonville, FL @ TBA
Aug 3rd - Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug w/ Hoods
Aug 4th - Nashville, TN @ TBA
Aug 5th - St Louis, MS @ Sinkhole
Aug 6th - Chicago, IL @ Beyond the Limit
Aug 7th - Louisville, KY @ Spinellis
Aug 8th - Buffalo, NY @ TBA
Aug 9th - New Brunswick, NJ @ The Gulag w/ Combust, Choice to Make
Aug 10th - Pittsburgh, PA @ Perserving Hardcore w/ Combust, Choice to Make
Aug 11th - Baltimore, MD @ Asian Taste w/ Combust, Choice to Make