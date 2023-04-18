Outside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On Sale

Outside Lands, San Francisco's celebrated independent music festival taking place August 11-13, has today announced the highly anticipated daily lineups and the news that Single Day tickets will be available for purchase on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 AM PT. Fans are encouraged to purchase quickly as Single Day tickets are expected to sell out.

Single Day GA ($199), Single Day GA+ ($299), Single Day VIP ($449) and Single Day Golden Gate Club ($2,199) tickets are all available exclusively here. A limited number of 3-Day GA and Golden Gate Club passes are still available. Taxes and fees apply to all ticket types.

Celebrating its 15th year, Outside Lands' festival producers Another Planet Entertainment and Superfly are excited to share the daily lineups. The stellar daily billing promises something for everyone, with Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, J.I.D, Interpol, WILLOW, aespa and more kicking off Friday with powerful and highly anticipated performances.

Saturday will bring topline sets from Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, L'Impératrice and more. Sunday will make history with a closing set from ODESZA, the first electronic act ever to headline the main stage, plus exemplary talent from The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty, Noah Kahan, Cigarettes After Sex, Tobe Nwigwe and so much more.

Organizers are also pleased to announce the daily chef and restaurant lineups for Golden Gate Club, Outside Lands' elevated, luxury ​experience. Friday ​will ​feature​ Food & Wine's Best New Chef 2016 winner​ ​Ravi Kapur ​from​ the James Beard Award-nominated restaurant Liholiho Yacht Club​,​ ​who​ will serve South and East Asian inspired heritage cuisine.

Saturday features two-time James Beard Award-nominated ​​chef Tyler Florence with Miller & Lux ​offering innovative renditions of American steakhouse classics. Sunday closes out the elevated experience with Michelin Star and James Beard Award-winner for Best Restaurant, Boulevard, ​led by chef duo Nancy Oakes & Dana Younkin​ who will serve New American staples from their iconic Embarcadero location.

SOMA Tent, the fan favorite electronic music haven, returns for a third year in 2023 and promises club beats with top-level sound and lights from open to close. With over 9 hours of music daily (and nightly), Friday features party-starter Claptone with BLOND:ISH and Justin Jay, Saturday keeps the tempo up with Daniel Avery, Sama' Abdulhadi and Denis Sulta and Sunday grooves with Âme b2b Trikk, WhoMadeWho, Tinlicker and many more.

The full breakdown of artists is below. View the daily lineups here.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

Kendrick Lamar

Zedd

Janelle Monáe

J.I.D

Interpol

WILLOW

aespa

Cuco

Alex G

Claptone

Monolink

DIESEL (Shaquille O'Neal)

Raveena

BLOND:ISH

Becky Hill

Crumb

Justin Jay

Ethel Cain

The Dip

Samia

Disco Lines

La Doña

Yaya Bey

Nation of Language

Evan Giia

Matt Hansen

Westend

Nala

Miss Dre

Izzy Heltai

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

Foo Fighters

Lana Del Rey

Maggie Rogers

FISHER

Father John Misty

Orville Peck

L'Impératrice

Nora En Pure

Alvvays

NIKI

Mariah the Scientist

Trixie Mattel

Daniel Avery

Lovejoy

Sama' Abdulhadi

Jessie Murph

Zack Fox

Denis Sulta

Cobra Man

TOPS

Orion Sun

VNSSA

manila grey

Donny Benét

Eddie Zuko

Kim Ann Foxman

No Vacation

Wednesday

midwxst

Adi Oasis

EREZ

Sour Widows

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

ODESZA

The 1975

Megan Thee Stallion

Lil Yachty

Noah Kahan

Cigarettes After Sex

Tobe Nwigwe

Beabadoobee

Poolside

Soccer Mommy

ISOxo

Holly Humberstone

Âme b2b Trikk

WhoMadeWho

Joy Oladokun

Inhaler

Tinlicker

DOPE LEMON

Gabriels

The Jungle Giants

Mild Minds

Red Axes

Nanna

Coco & Breezy

Wild Child

UPSAHL

Pretty Sick

Grace Ives

Fake Fruit

Loverground

Venus & the Flytraps

Outside Lands takes place annually in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and is one of the most popular summer events for both music and culinary enthusiasts. The three-day festival showcases world-class music programming, from legendary acts to emerging artists, plus features restaurants, wineries and breweries, nearly all of which are local to California.

Delivering an elevated experience for attendees that includes unique and cultural programming such as Outsider Art, Cocktail Magic and the return of Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival, Outside Lands showcases the best the Bay Area has to offer.