Outside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On Sale
Single Day tickets will be available for purchase on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 AM PT.
Outside Lands, San Francisco's celebrated independent music festival taking place August 11-13, has today announced the highly anticipated daily lineups and the news that Single Day tickets will be available for purchase on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 AM PT. Fans are encouraged to purchase quickly as Single Day tickets are expected to sell out.
Single Day GA ($199), Single Day GA+ ($299), Single Day VIP ($449) and Single Day Golden Gate Club ($2,199) tickets are all available exclusively here. A limited number of 3-Day GA and Golden Gate Club passes are still available. Taxes and fees apply to all ticket types.
Celebrating its 15th year, Outside Lands' festival producers Another Planet Entertainment and Superfly are excited to share the daily lineups. The stellar daily billing promises something for everyone, with Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, J.I.D, Interpol, WILLOW, aespa and more kicking off Friday with powerful and highly anticipated performances.
Saturday will bring topline sets from Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, L'Impératrice and more. Sunday will make history with a closing set from ODESZA, the first electronic act ever to headline the main stage, plus exemplary talent from The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty, Noah Kahan, Cigarettes After Sex, Tobe Nwigwe and so much more.
Organizers are also pleased to announce the daily chef and restaurant lineups for Golden Gate Club, Outside Lands' elevated, luxury experience. Friday will feature Food & Wine's Best New Chef 2016 winner Ravi Kapur from the James Beard Award-nominated restaurant Liholiho Yacht Club, who will serve South and East Asian inspired heritage cuisine.
Saturday features two-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Tyler Florence with Miller & Lux offering innovative renditions of American steakhouse classics. Sunday closes out the elevated experience with Michelin Star and James Beard Award-winner for Best Restaurant, Boulevard, led by chef duo Nancy Oakes & Dana Younkin who will serve New American staples from their iconic Embarcadero location.
SOMA Tent, the fan favorite electronic music haven, returns for a third year in 2023 and promises club beats with top-level sound and lights from open to close. With over 9 hours of music daily (and nightly), Friday features party-starter Claptone with BLOND:ISH and Justin Jay, Saturday keeps the tempo up with Daniel Avery, Sama' Abdulhadi and Denis Sulta and Sunday grooves with Âme b2b Trikk, WhoMadeWho, Tinlicker and many more.
The full breakdown of artists is below. View the daily lineups here.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
Kendrick Lamar
Zedd
Janelle Monáe
J.I.D
Interpol
WILLOW
aespa
Cuco
Alex G
Claptone
Monolink
DIESEL (Shaquille O'Neal)
Raveena
BLOND:ISH
Becky Hill
Crumb
Justin Jay
Ethel Cain
The Dip
Samia
Disco Lines
La Doña
Yaya Bey
Nation of Language
Evan Giia
Matt Hansen
Westend
Nala
Miss Dre
Izzy Heltai
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
Foo Fighters
Lana Del Rey
Maggie Rogers
FISHER
Father John Misty
Orville Peck
L'Impératrice
Nora En Pure
Alvvays
NIKI
Mariah the Scientist
Trixie Mattel
Daniel Avery
Lovejoy
Sama' Abdulhadi
Jessie Murph
Zack Fox
Denis Sulta
Cobra Man
TOPS
Orion Sun
VNSSA
manila grey
Donny Benét
Eddie Zuko
Kim Ann Foxman
No Vacation
Wednesday
midwxst
Adi Oasis
EREZ
Sour Widows
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
ODESZA
The 1975
Megan Thee Stallion
Lil Yachty
Noah Kahan
Cigarettes After Sex
Tobe Nwigwe
Beabadoobee
Poolside
Soccer Mommy
ISOxo
Holly Humberstone
Âme b2b Trikk
WhoMadeWho
Joy Oladokun
Inhaler
Tinlicker
DOPE LEMON
Gabriels
The Jungle Giants
Mild Minds
Red Axes
Nanna
Coco & Breezy
Wild Child
UPSAHL
Pretty Sick
Grace Ives
Fake Fruit
Loverground
Venus & the Flytraps
Outside Lands takes place annually in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and is one of the most popular summer events for both music and culinary enthusiasts. The three-day festival showcases world-class music programming, from legendary acts to emerging artists, plus features restaurants, wineries and breweries, nearly all of which are local to California.
Delivering an elevated experience for attendees that includes unique and cultural programming such as Outsider Art, Cocktail Magic and the return of Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival, Outside Lands showcases the best the Bay Area has to offer.