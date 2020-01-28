Outlook Origins Announces First Wave Of Names For 2020 Edition

Excitement continues to build for Outlook Origins as the cult bass festival returns to its roots in the stunning Garden Resort in Tisno from July 30th to August 3rd 2020. It can now be revealed that joining the 13 tastemaking curators will be the heavyweight likes of Shy FX, dBridge, Fabio & Grooverider, Randall, Wookie, Youngsta, Hatcha, Breakage, Doc Scott, DRS, J.Sparrow, P. Money, 6 Figure Gang (aka Dobby, FAUZIA, Jossy Mitsu, L U C Y, Sherelle, Yazzus), Children of Zeus, Coops, Darwin, Horsepower Productions, Jah Shaka, N-Type and many more to come.

Outlook has built a world renowned reputation for focussing on the best in drum & bass, dubstep, grime, garage, reggae and beyond on its scene-leading sound systems. Returning to their roots in 2020 with a new and exciting format, the mission this year is to showcase the very best in the game, old and new, as curated by 13 bass heroes who are experts in their field and include Calibre, N*E*R*D Double E, DJ Storm, Flava D, Fliptrix, Goldie, Iration Steppas, Lenzman, Mala, Mungo's Hifi, The Bug and Zed Bias - with new addition Hybrid Minds, added to the list with this announcement.

Celebrating the foundations of Outlook Festival, this year's addition is set at The Garden Resort for the main festival, open-air club Barbarella's for after-parties, and the iconic St Michaels Fortress for an all new opening concert. As such, the new look festival promises to be an imitate, personal gathering of friends and family who all have a shared love of bass and are long time devoted dancers.

The first wave of names is irresistible, with all the most vital names included from the worlds of drum & bass such as Shy FX, dBridge, Breakage, Randall, Doc Scott, DRS and Fabio & Grooverider, amongst others. Red hot grime, dubstep and bass talents are also well represented with El-B, Horsepower Productions, Hatcha, Youngsta, Wookie, Darwin, P. Money, J.Sparrow and 6 Figure Gang (aka cult collective Dobby, FAUZIA, Jossy Mitsu, L U C Y, Sherelle and Yazzus) as well as plenty more, with hip hop heads like Children of Zeus and Coops also lining up.

As well as further details of the beach parties, boat parties, after-parties and opening concert, the all important stage splits will soon be revealed as the countdown to this much anticipated chapter in the history of Outlook gets ever closer.

LINE UP

207

6 Figure Gang (Dobby, FAUZIA, Jossy Mitsu, L U C Y, Sherelle, Yazzus)

Ant TC1

Black Barrel

Black Josh

Blazin

Breakage

Breakfake

Buer

Channel One

Children of Zeus

Coops

Darwin

dBridge

Digital

Digitron

Distinct Motive

Dj Flight

DLR

Doc Scott

Dred

DRS

Dub Head

DubDiggerz

Dubkasm

Dubolik & Lo Peaks

Egoless

El-B

Fabio & Grooverider

Fiend

Finwa

Flowdan

Hatcha

Highlander

Horsepower Productions

Ila Brugal

J:Kenzo

J. Sparrow

Jah Shaka

John B

Jubilee

Kahn

Kid Drama

Kryo

Loefah

Mantra

MC GQ

MC Tempza

Mind of A Dragon

Mr K

N-Type

O.B.F feat. Charlie P & Sr. Wilson

One87

P Money

Parly B

Perception

Pinch

Ramsez

Randall

Roots In Session

Sammy Virji

Satl

Scratchclart & Lady Lykez

Shepdog

Shosh (24HR Garage Girls)

Shy FX

Sicaria Sound

Siskiyou

Surreal

Wookie

Youngsta





