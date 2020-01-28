Outlook Origins Announces First Wave Of Names For 2020 Edition
Excitement continues to build for Outlook Origins as the cult bass festival returns to its roots in the stunning Garden Resort in Tisno from July 30th to August 3rd 2020. It can now be revealed that joining the 13 tastemaking curators will be the heavyweight likes of Shy FX, dBridge, Fabio & Grooverider, Randall, Wookie, Youngsta, Hatcha, Breakage, Doc Scott, DRS, J.Sparrow, P. Money, 6 Figure Gang (aka Dobby, FAUZIA, Jossy Mitsu, L U C Y, Sherelle, Yazzus), Children of Zeus, Coops, Darwin, Horsepower Productions, Jah Shaka, N-Type and many more to come.
Outlook has built a world renowned reputation for focussing on the best in drum & bass, dubstep, grime, garage, reggae and beyond on its scene-leading sound systems. Returning to their roots in 2020 with a new and exciting format, the mission this year is to showcase the very best in the game, old and new, as curated by 13 bass heroes who are experts in their field and include Calibre, N*E*R*D Double E, DJ Storm, Flava D, Fliptrix, Goldie, Iration Steppas, Lenzman, Mala, Mungo's Hifi, The Bug and Zed Bias - with new addition Hybrid Minds, added to the list with this announcement.
Celebrating the foundations of Outlook Festival, this year's addition is set at The Garden Resort for the main festival, open-air club Barbarella's for after-parties, and the iconic St Michaels Fortress for an all new opening concert. As such, the new look festival promises to be an imitate, personal gathering of friends and family who all have a shared love of bass and are long time devoted dancers.
The first wave of names is irresistible, with all the most vital names included from the worlds of drum & bass such as Shy FX, dBridge, Breakage, Randall, Doc Scott, DRS and Fabio & Grooverider, amongst others. Red hot grime, dubstep and bass talents are also well represented with El-B, Horsepower Productions, Hatcha, Youngsta, Wookie, Darwin, P. Money, J.Sparrow and 6 Figure Gang (aka cult collective Dobby, FAUZIA, Jossy Mitsu, L U C Y, Sherelle and Yazzus) as well as plenty more, with hip hop heads like Children of Zeus and Coops also lining up.
As well as further details of the beach parties, boat parties, after-parties and opening concert, the all important stage splits will soon be revealed as the countdown to this much anticipated chapter in the history of Outlook gets ever closer.
LINE UP
207
6 Figure Gang (Dobby, FAUZIA, Jossy Mitsu, L U C Y, Sherelle, Yazzus)
Ant TC1
Black Barrel
Black Josh
Blazin
Breakage
Breakfake
Buer
Channel One
Children of Zeus
Coops
Darwin
dBridge
Digital
Digitron
Distinct Motive
Dj Flight
DLR
Doc Scott
Dred
DRS
Dub Head
DubDiggerz
Dubkasm
Dubolik & Lo Peaks
Egoless
El-B
Fabio & Grooverider
Fiend
Finwa
Flowdan
Hatcha
Highlander
Horsepower Productions
Ila Brugal
J:Kenzo
J. Sparrow
Jah Shaka
John B
Jubilee
Kahn
Kid Drama
Kryo
Loefah
Mantra
MC GQ
MC Tempza
Mind of A Dragon
Mr K
N-Type
O.B.F feat. Charlie P & Sr. Wilson
One87
P Money
Parly B
Perception
Pinch
Ramsez
Randall
Roots In Session
Sammy Virji
Satl
Scratchclart & Lady Lykez
Shepdog
Shosh (24HR Garage Girls)
Shy FX
Sicaria Sound
Siskiyou
Surreal
Wookie
Youngsta