Out of Mind Festival Unveils 2023 Lineup

The event is set for Saturday, February 25 at Los Angeles, CA’s The Echo.

Jan. 25, 2023  

Out of Mind Fest, the groundbreaking music festival fostering a diverse, inclusive, safe space for artists and fans, has announced the eagerly awaited lineup for its latest upcoming event, set for Saturday, February 25 at Los Angeles, CA's The Echo. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Presented by Gay Asstrology, Half Moon, and Errant Ent in association with Live Nation, Out of Mind Fest will feature a wide-ranging bill featuring such LGBTQ+ and BIPOC musicians as grouptherapy., Rituals of Mine, gay hollywood, Jackie Lipson with VAVÁ, STORYBOARDS, and a DJ set from Bri Giger, along with special guests including BLUSH, Mae Martin, and an iconic DJ dance party from Out of Mind Fest co-promoters Gay Asstrology between performances and following the event.

What's more, Out of Mind Fest will host an array of local and national LGBTQ+ and BIPOC vendors along with exciting activations for all attendees. An exclusive Out of Mine t-shirt will also be available, designed by Bailey Zindel (Dolly Parton, Mitski, Brandi Carlile), with all proceeds going to the ACLU to fight against anti-trans legislation in the U.S.

Founded by artist advocate, attorney, and music industry veteran Dani Oliva in 2019 under the original moniker HomoBOP!, Out of Mind Fest provides a dedicated performance space for LGBTQ+, BIPOC, Disabled, and Neurodivergent musicians to perform, get paid, and be heard by a broad audience of new fans.

Having presented sold-out events in Los Angeles and New York - with additional cities to be announced soon - Out of Mind sets an example of how to uphold ethical standards and practices in the live music space, from paying performers, no merchandise cuts and no vendor fees, to providing a truly inclusive and welcoming event showcasing an eclectic span of rising R&B, Pop, and Dance artists.

OUT OF MIND FEST - THE ECHO - LOS ANGELES, CA

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2023

LINEUP:

grouptherapy.

Rituals of Mine

gay Hollywood

Jackie Lipson with VAVÁ

STORYBOARDS

DJ Bri Giger

Special Guest BLUSH and Mae Martin

DJ dance party from Gay Asstrology



