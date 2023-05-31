Oscar Lang Releases New Single 'Everything Unspoken' Ahead of 'Look Now' Album

Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Oscar Lang has released his new single “Everything Unspoken” from his upcoming sophomore album Look Now, out July 21 via Dirty Hit.

A powerfully honest ode to the universal challenge of expressing your deep emotions to someone else, “Everything Unspoken” draws strength from Oscar’s own experiences with social anxiety to conjure an otherworldly psych-pop atmosphere. “Everything Unspoken” sees Oscar finding a confident voice through his music and opening up about everything he’s been too afraid to say.

“This stems out of the social anxiety thing I have. I'm very shy and not very forward and good at talking to people, and it spawned out of me going through that breakup and then being out in the world and being single again. It’s about when you wish you had the confidence to say ‘I really like you, we should do this,’ when you can sense it, but you just never do,” Oscar shares.

“It’s inspired by Here We Go Magic – I really wanted to write a song like them for ages. There was a deliberate and conscious step on this album to have my vocals be swamped more in effects because when I make tracks at home, I always want my vocals in loads of effects. I love the vocals on this track.”

“Everything Unspoken” follows the recent release of Oscar’s recent single “One Foot First”, an emotional invitation into some of his most vulnerable songwriting yet. Earlier this Spring, Oscar ushered in his exciting new musical era with the release of “A Song About Me,” the lead single off his forthcoming album Look Now. Both tracks have received support from The Line Of Best Fit, Dork, DIY and Clash, as well as received airplay from BBC’s Radio 1.

PRESS HERE to pre-save Look Now, a magnificent return to form which channels classic Beatles songwriting through the prism of Animal Collective and Mac DeMarco, resulting in a record which puts Oscar's songwriting brilliance and emotional intimacy at its fore. Track list below.

Known for his signature sunshine lo-fi pop and unassuming, sharp songwriting, Oscar has had a momentous rise in recent years following the release of his debut album Chew The Scenery which features stand out tracks such as “Yeah!,” “21st Century Hobby,” and “Stuck.”

The critically lauded release, which quickly added to his over 100 million streams, received major praise from outlets such as SPIN, FADER, The Line Of Best Fit, NME, CLASH, The Guardian, Ones To Watch, The Sunday Times and more, building upon the success of his early viral hits “She Likes Another Boy” and “The Moon Song” and early production work, most notably working on indie pop icon beabadoobee’s breakout hit “Coffee.”

Photo credit: Jono White