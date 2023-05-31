Oscar Lang Releases New Single 'Everything Unspoken' Ahead of 'Look Now' Album

The new album will be released on July 21.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 4 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer Oscar Lang has released his new single “Everything Unspoken” from his upcoming sophomore album Look Now, out July 21 via Dirty Hit.

A powerfully honest ode to the universal challenge of expressing your deep emotions to someone else, “Everything Unspoken” draws strength from Oscar’s own experiences with social anxiety to conjure an otherworldly psych-pop atmosphere. “Everything Unspoken” sees Oscar finding a confident voice through his music and opening up about everything he’s been too afraid to say.

“This stems out of the social anxiety thing I have. I'm very shy and not very forward and good at talking to people, and it spawned out of me going through that breakup and then being out in the world and being single again. It’s about when you wish you had the confidence to say ‘I really like you, we should do this,’ when you can sense it, but you just never do,” Oscar shares.

“It’s inspired by Here We Go Magic – I really wanted to write a song like them for ages. There was a deliberate and conscious step on this album to have my vocals be swamped more in effects because when I make tracks at home, I always want my vocals in loads of effects. I love the vocals on this track.”

“Everything Unspoken” follows the recent release of Oscar’s recent single “One Foot First”, an emotional invitation into some of his most vulnerable songwriting yet. Earlier this Spring, Oscar ushered in his exciting new musical era with the release of “A Song About Me,” the lead single off his forthcoming album Look Now. Both tracks have received support from The Line Of Best Fit, Dork, DIY and Clash, as well as received airplay from BBC’s Radio 1.

PRESS HERE to pre-save Look Now, a magnificent return to form which channels classic Beatles songwriting through the prism of Animal Collective and Mac DeMarco, resulting in a record which puts Oscar's songwriting brilliance and emotional intimacy at its fore. Track list below.

Known for his signature sunshine lo-fi pop and unassuming, sharp songwriting, Oscar has had a momentous rise in recent years following the release of his debut album Chew The Scenery which features stand out tracks such as “Yeah!,” “21st Century Hobby,” and “Stuck.”

The critically lauded release, which quickly added to his over 100 million streams, received major praise from outlets such as SPIN, FADER, The Line Of Best Fit, NME, CLASH, The Guardian, Ones To Watch, The Sunday Times and more, building upon the success of his early viral hits “She Likes Another Boy” and “The Moon Song” and early production work, most notably working on indie pop icon beabadoobee’s breakout hit “Coffee.”

Photo credit: Jono White



RELATED STORIES - Music

Andrew X to Release New Album Driving At Sunset in September Photo
Andrew X to Release New Album 'Driving At Sunset' in September

Produced by Matt Goldman (Underoath, Anberlin), mixed by Mark Needham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons), and mastered by Ted Jensen (NEEDTOBREATHE, Florence + The Machine), breezy stories of unrequited love, earnest confessions, and genuine emotion color the ten songs on the new album. Pre-save the new single now!

Ska Band Not From Concentrate to Release Bowie Cover With Orchestra Photo
Ska Band Not From Concentrate to Release Bowie Cover With Orchestra

Last year, the power trio exploded in the underground with its song Clark Kent, released on Transgender Day of Visibility 2022 (March, 31st). Clark Kent tells the story of Vocalist/Guitarist James Aurelia realizing their true self and proceeding to come out as a Transgender individual in 2019.

Oscar Lang Releases New Single Everything Unspoken Ahead of Album Photo
Oscar Lang Releases New Single 'Everything Unspoken' Ahead of Album

“Everything Unspoken” follows the recent release of Oscar’s recent single “One Foot First”, an emotional invitation into some of his most vulnerable songwriting yet. Earlier this Spring, Oscar ushered in his exciting new musical era with the release of “A Song About Me,” the lead single off his forthcoming album Look Now.

Tiesto - Chasing Sunsets Packages On Sale Now Photo
'Tiesto - Chasing Sunsets' Packages On Sale Now

The exclusive travel experience curated by Tiësto, Vibee and Insomniac will take place at beachside five-star resort ME Cabo from Friday, November 9 through Sunday, November 12, 2023. Joining the epic lineup are Aaron Hibell, Audien, Carola, Deorro, Luis Torres, Max Styler, Nora En Pure, Ship Wrek, Snakehips, Suat, Surf Mesa, and Yo Yolie. 


From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Ska Band Not From Concentrate to Release Bowie Cover With OrchestraSka Band Not From Concentrate to Release Bowie Cover With Orchestra
Thomas Kail to Direct MOANA Live Action RemakeThomas Kail to Direct MOANA Live Action Remake
Oscar Lang Releases New Single 'Everything Unspoken' Ahead of 'Look Now' AlbumOscar Lang Releases New Single 'Everything Unspoken' Ahead of 'Look Now' Album
'Tiesto - Chasing Sunsets' Packages On Sale Now'Tiesto - Chasing Sunsets' Packages On Sale Now

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video
Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD