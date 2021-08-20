Orla Gartland Releases 'Woman on the Internet'

Fast-rising Dublin singer-songwriter-producer Orla Gartland today shares her long awaited debut album Woman on the Internet via her own label New Friends. STREAM HERE.

The culmination of years of music making, live shows and Gartland honing her production skills, Woman on the Internet features the singles "More Like You", "Pretending", "Zombie!", "Do You Mind?", and "You're Not Special, Babe", and finds Gartland deliberately putting herself front and centre of its creation and lyrical content.

Written during the first lockdown of 2020 at her studio in Acton, and recorded in October at Devon's Middle Farm Studios with assistance from co-producer Tom Stafford and Gartland's own two-piece touring band, Woman on the Internet represents a huge step forward for the 26-year-old. Today she cites Haim, Phoebe Bridgers and Strange Mercy-era St. Vincent as being particularly influential reference points, but the results are utterly unique, finding Gartland moving between alt-rock, punk, folk and synth-flecked pop, with a succession of inventive arrangements and insightful observations.

Today, Gartland shares the video for the album's opening track "Things That I've Learned", which sees her imparting hard-won wisdom over complex, clipped percussion, staccato guitars and close vocal harmonies including, "Take up all the space even the when you think you don't deserve it," and "Say what's on your mind, every single time, don't regret it."

Watch the new self-filmed bedroom video for "Things That I've Learned" below.