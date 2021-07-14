Opus Orange Releases Single & Video 'The Burning Question'

Paul Bessenbacher's Opus Orange has released their introspective new single "The Burning Question" - STREAM HERE - taken from the band's forthcoming album Object Lessons - due out on August 27th. The brand-new track is accompanied by a dream-like music video directed by Andy Johnson, which premiered via Under The Radar yesterday - watch below.

"The Burning Question" explores my subversive habit of self-sabotage. The repeating mantra is a therapeutic tool I employ to help me kick the habit. - Paul Bessenbacher

Bessenbacher - the son of an immigrant from the Philippines and a marine from Kansas City - has been making music since the age of 8. Growing up in Sacramento, he discovered the depth of the classical repertoire, the spontaneity of jazz, and the sheer joy of garage rock. These influences, among others, inform the 90's-tinged indie-rock foundation that forthcoming album Object Lessons was built upon. The eight-track release was mixed by Tucker Martine (My Morning Jacket, Sufjan Stevens, Modest Mouse), mastered by Doug Van Sloun (Bright Eyes, First Aid Kit, Damien Jurado) and produced and engineered by Bessenbacher at his recording studio Emoto Music in Southern California.

Now living in Santa Monica where his parents first met, Bessenbacher's work as a composer and with Opus Orange has been featured in documentaries in documentaries like Mile, Mile & a Half, films by Catherine Hardwicke, Brin Hill, and Ric Serena, TV shows like Grey's Anatomy, Broad City, Younger, and The Detour, and in advertisements with Google, Apple, and Samsung.

Opus Orange's new single "The Burning Question" is out now - you can watch the music video HERE and stream the song HERE via all DSPs. New album Object Lessons is out on August 27th and available for pre-order on Bandcamp HERE. For all up-to-date information on Opus Orange, stay tuned to https://www.instagram.com/opusorange.

Photo Credit: Ric Serena