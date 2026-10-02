Ongama Mhlontlo Releases ECHOES, Blending European Art Song and South African Roots
The New York-based artist combines European classical repertoire with original compositions reflecting his musical journey from Cape Town to Manhattan.
New York-based South African tenor and composer Ongama Mhlontlo has released Echoes, a new recording project bringing together European art song with Mhlontlo's original compositions in isiXhosa and English.
Originally from Mthatha, South Africa, Ongama trained at the University of Cape Town before moving to New York, where he earned his Master of Music from Manhattan School of Music. He has since established himself in the city as both a performer and composer.
Echoes places works by Reynaldo Hahn, Francesco Paolo Tosti and Richard Wagner alongside music connected to Ongama's South African roots, including his original compositions Zanemvula, Ma'Mani, West Side Story Freestyle and Forlorn.
For Ongama, the project reflects the musical worlds that have shaped him from growing up and making music in Mthatha and Cape Town to his life as a classical artist in New York.
Echoes is now available on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube.
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