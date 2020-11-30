One Voice Children's Choir Release Holiday EP 'The More You Give'

Today, One Voice Children's Choir release their holiday EP, The More You Give. The 5-track album features a handful of festive covers, such as "The More You Give (The More You'll Have)," "Sleigh Ride," "Mary Did You Know" and more. The choir shares: "Because of COVID-19, quarantine and social distancing, people all over the world have never felt more isolated. We want to remind people that we are not alone and that each of us, no matter how unique our circumstances, has the potential to make this holiday season memorable. The real spirit of the holidays is giving, and we at One Voice Children's Choir truly believe that the more you give, the more you will be filled with love in your heart -- the perfect remedy to the isolating sadness many have been feeling during this time."

Stream the album below. For more information on One Voice Children's Choir, please visit: https://www.onevoicechildrenschoir.com/.

One Voice Children's Choir is an internationally renowned performing group and nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire the world through music. The choir began in 2002 when the Winter Olympic Games were held in Salt Lake City, UT. From those humble beginnings, the group has grown into a force in the entertainment world, participating in NBC's America's Got Talent Season 9 (quarter-finalists), performing at the White House and touring across the United States and abroad.

With over 3 million subscribers and nearly 500 million views on YouTube, One Voice Children's Choir has become a household name on a mission to spread hope, joy and love through their original arrangements of popular music. "We hope to connect with every part of the world in need of light, to reach out and give them hope," shares choir director and founder, Masa Fukuda. "This is what our choir is all about. We sing to bless. And hopefully we live the message we sing."

Listen to the album here:

