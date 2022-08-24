On-U Sound release 'Away With The Gun And Knife' by Horace Andy, the second single from forthcoming album 'Midnight Scorchers'.

A striking dubwise re-work of "Watch Over Them" from Horace Andy's critically adored Midnight Rocker album, this sound system ready re-rub spring reverbs the Ital Horns into space and rides the rhythm with a snare sound so punchy that it might just take your speakers with it. In the centre of it all is Horace's all too timely lyrical condemnation of violence between the youths.

Midnight Scorchers sees legendary Jamaican vocalist Horace Andy once again link up with UK dub innovator Adrian Sherwood. When speaking about the project Horace himself comments "Midnight Scorchers is really nice, it's different to Midnight Rocker and more of a dub album. I'll be sitting at home listening and full joying it on my Speaker Box dem!'"

Producer Adrian Sherwood adds: "I'm very happy with the way 'Scorchers' has turned out; for me, it's the perfect accompaniment to Midnight Rocker. It's not just a dub album - the new mixes, and the new tracks take it out to the sound system arena."

Horace Andy has remained a much-loved figure in a musical career stretching over 50 years, but in recent times has perhaps been more lauded for his work as a guest vocalist for Massive Attack, and touring a live set built on his rich catalogue of 1970s Jamaican hits.

The Midnight Rocker album, carefully assembled by producer Adrian Sherwood with Horace over the course of several years, and released earlier in 2022, put the great singer back front and centre as a contemporary artist. Released to rave reviews across the board, including the Guardian putting it top of their albums of the year so far, and lauding it as a "late career masterpiece", the album is now into its fifth pressing and continues to disappear from the racks at record shops across the globe.

The Midnight Scorchers album takes the story one step further, with dubplate style re-rubs (including microphone contributions from Lone Ranger and Daddy Freddy); songs that didn't quite fit into the 'Rockers' sequence but are allowed a chance to shine on this new set; and fresh mixes that allow the striking arrangements to take rhythmic flight.

In the same way as the music has been re-imagined, so has the artwork, with award-winning animator Ruff Mercy (Goriilaz, Earl Sweatshirt, Thom Yorke) putting a street style graffiti spin on things, also in evidence in his psychedelic and colourful video for first single "Feverish", a massive new version of one of Horace Andy's Studio One era classics.

An essential second half of the 'Rockers and Scorchers' story, the album is a must listen for hardcore reggae fans and open-minded music lovers alike.

Watch the new music video here: