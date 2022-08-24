Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
On-U Sound Release 'Away With the Gun and Knife' by Horace Andy

On-U Sound Release 'Away With the Gun and Knife' by Horace Andy

The track is the second single from forthcoming album ‘Midnight Scorchers’.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  

On-U Sound release 'Away With The Gun And Knife' by Horace Andy, the second single from forthcoming album 'Midnight Scorchers'.

A striking dubwise re-work of "Watch Over Them" from Horace Andy's critically adored Midnight Rocker album, this sound system ready re-rub spring reverbs the Ital Horns into space and rides the rhythm with a snare sound so punchy that it might just take your speakers with it. In the centre of it all is Horace's all too timely lyrical condemnation of violence between the youths.

Midnight Scorchers sees legendary Jamaican vocalist Horace Andy once again link up with UK dub innovator Adrian Sherwood. When speaking about the project Horace himself comments "Midnight Scorchers is really nice, it's different to Midnight Rocker and more of a dub album. I'll be sitting at home listening and full joying it on my Speaker Box dem!'"

Producer Adrian Sherwood adds: "I'm very happy with the way 'Scorchers' has turned out; for me, it's the perfect accompaniment to Midnight Rocker. It's not just a dub album - the new mixes, and the new tracks take it out to the sound system arena."

Horace Andy has remained a much-loved figure in a musical career stretching over 50 years, but in recent times has perhaps been more lauded for his work as a guest vocalist for Massive Attack, and touring a live set built on his rich catalogue of 1970s Jamaican hits.

The Midnight Rocker album, carefully assembled by producer Adrian Sherwood with Horace over the course of several years, and released earlier in 2022, put the great singer back front and centre as a contemporary artist. Released to rave reviews across the board, including the Guardian putting it top of their albums of the year so far, and lauding it as a "late career masterpiece", the album is now into its fifth pressing and continues to disappear from the racks at record shops across the globe.

The Midnight Scorchers album takes the story one step further, with dubplate style re-rubs (including microphone contributions from Lone Ranger and Daddy Freddy); songs that didn't quite fit into the 'Rockers' sequence but are allowed a chance to shine on this new set; and fresh mixes that allow the striking arrangements to take rhythmic flight.

In the same way as the music has been re-imagined, so has the artwork, with award-winning animator Ruff Mercy (Goriilaz, Earl Sweatshirt, Thom Yorke) putting a street style graffiti spin on things, also in evidence in his psychedelic and colourful video for first single "Feverish", a massive new version of one of Horace Andy's Studio One era classics.

An essential second half of the 'Rockers and Scorchers' story, the album is a must listen for hardcore reggae fans and open-minded music lovers alike.

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Maisy Kay Releases 'Emotionally Unavailable' SingleMaisy Kay Releases 'Emotionally Unavailable' Single
August 24, 2022

Fast rising avant-pop visionary Maisy Kay has released her dreamy new single “Emotionally Unavailable.” Watch the campy, fun music video that hides a chilling twist behind bright melodies and is equal parts Clueless and The Silence of the Lambs below.
Ali McGuirk Shares New Single 'X Boyfriends'Ali McGuirk Shares New Single 'X Boyfriends'
August 24, 2022

In a stack of dense, soulful harmonies, Ali McGuirk kicks off her upcoming album, Til It’s Gone, by singing, “On the nights when I love all my ex-boyfriends…” Before too long, McGuirk’s expressive voice rides a wave of vintage-tinged, bass and drums-led R&B, keeping the new tune, “X Boyfriends,” lighthearted and groovy.
MAGDALENA BAY Shares New Single 'All You Do'MAGDALENA BAY Shares New Single 'All You Do'
August 24, 2022

Following the release of Danny L Harle’s remix of “Chaeri” from the deluxe and Magdalena Bay’s remix of Soccer Mommy’s “Shotgun” last week, the band share their first new single of 2022. The guitar-driven “All You Do” swells into a majestic pop gem that perfectly complements the reimagined sonic landscape of Mercurial World Deluxe.
VIDEO: Netflix Shares New WEDNESDAY Series FeaturetteVIDEO: Netflix Shares New WEDNESDAY Series Featurette
August 24, 2022

Get an inside look at iconic character Wednesday Addams from Netflix's upcoming new show premiering this fall, WEDNESDAY. This featurette gives fans deeper insight into this series' take on the beloved Addams Family daughter and the pitch perfect casting of Jenna Ortega. Watch the new video featurette now!
Songwriter Daphne Willis Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Position MusicSongwriter Daphne Willis Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Position Music
August 24, 2022

Willis has worked with the likes of Dr. Dre, Meghan Trainor, Wyclef Jean, 9AM, John Oates, Stereotypes and more.  She has also written music used by brands such as Volkswagen, Xfinity/Comcast, and Royal Caribbean—and on popular television shows such as Empire, Grey’s Anatomy, So You Think You Can Dance, ESPN SportsCenter, and more.