Omar Souleyman Releases New Album 'Erbil'

Omar Souleyman – world's dabke singer par excellence – today releases his 5th studio album Erbil via Mad Decent, now streaming everywhere HERE.

Erbil is also available for purchase on 12” vinyl LP via the Mad Decent shop HERE and Bandcamp HERE.

Omar Souleyman is currently touring extensively throughout Europe, with 17 currently announced club and festival dates remaining through November. Full itinerary below.

Omar Souleyman's 5th studio album pays homage to Erbil — the city in Iraq that offered solace and embraced Souleyman during recent uneasy times. The move to Erbil came rich with new experiences and friendships best celebrated in joyous songs dedicated to a new chapter of life. Erbil's 8 tracks see the Syrian wedding singer turned global electronic music icon again teaming up with his longtime keyboard player Hasan Jamo alo for an ever ambitious and forward thinking techno-meets-Dabke sound.

Beyond his move to Erbil, Iraq, the past several years have seen Omar Souleyman receive the GQ Middle East ‘Men of the Year' award in 2022 (and cover feature), noted massive live performances in Saudi Arabia, United Emirates and the wider Middle East, as well as returning to the USA after a long 6 year break with performances in Los Angeles and New York City, all while his touring continued strong throughout Europe and the rest of the world.

Souleyman, who has collaborated with Björk and Four Tet, began his career as a prolific wedding singer, releasing nearly 500 live albums before civil war broke out in his native Syria in 2011. He then moved to Turkey and in 2013 released his Four Tet-produced debut studio album Wenu Wenu via Ribbon/Domino, which NPR called "...a jam so visceral, thrilling and intense as to make the mysterious matter of earthly borders seem hardly worth the time to contemplate." His 2015 sophomore album Bahdeni Nami (various producers including Four Tet, Gilles Peterson and Modeselektor) garnered widespread critical praise as well as his two Mad Decent releases: 2017's To Syria, With Love and 2019's Shlon, placing Omar Souleyman firmly in the canon of global electronic music.

Souleyman has bolstered his growing status as a world and electronic music icon establishing an extensive international following after touring widely and performing at major festivals including Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, Pitchfork Paris and Roskilde. In 2013, he performed at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Norway.



OMAR SOULEYMAN TOUR DATES:

03-29 Arnhem, Netherlands - Luxor Live

04-10 Vienna, Austria - WUK

04-11 Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus

05-18 Lille, France - Wazemmes l'Accordéon

05-30 Barcelona, Spain - La Nau

05-31 Barcelona, Spain - La Nau

06-13 Palma, Spain - Mallorca Live

06-21 Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Paradiso Noord

07-10 Tønsberg, Norway - Slottsfjell Festival

07-11 Helsinki, Finland - Downtown Calling

07-19 Leuven, Belgium - GROOT VERLOF

07-20 Faroe Islands - G! Festival

07-28 Luxey, France - Plein Air

08-02 Ponte D'Lima, Portugal - Festival Ponte D'Lima

08-18 Wales, UK - Green Man Festival

09-15 London, UK - Jazz Cafe Festival - Burgess Park

11-09 Charleroi, Belgium - Eden Centre Culturel

