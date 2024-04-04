Olympia Vitalis Releases 'Fool's Paradise' Via Platoon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Olympia Vitalis has released “Fool's Paradise”, the third and most reflective single from the most recent collection of songs written last year. Recently signed to Platoon, the soulful West London singer's latest track furthers her transcendence of genre and exploration of personal experience.

Written to encapsulate Olympia's struggles at the beginning of 2023, the song was composed with Stevey Reid and serves as a defining moment – in which Olympia fully committed to pursuing her career as a musician.

Olympia said of the song, “this is definitely a timestamp for the beginning of last year for me. When I could feel music was a potential long-term plan and when I decided to take the risk and leave my job in pursuit of being a full-time musician. It's a nice song to look back on and see how far I've come even in a year.”

Bound to stay with listeners long after the track comes to an end, “Fool's Paradise” channels feelings of loss, confusion, despondence, and at long last, hope, with a melody focused on the latter.

“Fool's Paradise” can be heard here.