Olivia Rodrigo Drops Deluxe 'GUTS' Album With Five New Tracks

Olivia Rodrigo has "spilled" her "GUTS" with five new songs on the deluxe edition of her GRAMMY-nominated album.

The deluxe album leads with "Obsessed," a song the young artist created three years ago with Daniel Nigro and St. Vincent.

Joining "Obsessed" on the "spilled" version of the album is "scared of my guitar," "stranger," and "girl i’ve always been." A new song, "So American," joins the bonus tracks. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, bonus tracks from the album were released through individual vinyl variants.

"GUTS" includes hit songs like "get him back!," "bad idea right," "teenage dream," and "vampire."

Rodrigo is currently touring the world in support of GUTS, which topped the album charts in over 13 countries including the U.S., where it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. GUTS appeared on more than 30 Best of 2023 lists, including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR, Pitchfork and Billboard.

About Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is an American actress and singer. She is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo wrote songs for the High School Musical: The Series soundtrack including "All I Want" and co-wrote "Just for a Moment." In 2020, Rodrigo signed with Interscope and Geffen Records. She released her debut single "Drivers License" in January 2021.

"Driver's License," was, for a time, the most-listened-to streaming song on the planet. It revolves around a teenager getting her license on the same day she loses the love of her life. She says the song is rooted in real life, recalling her own breakup.

