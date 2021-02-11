Olivia Jean & April March Announce Split 7' EP on Third Man Records

Olivia Jean and April March are excited to announce the split 7" Palladium EP, due March 5, 2021 via Third Man Records.

The pair has recorded two renditions of the same tune, with Olivia Jean singing "Let's Go" in English and April March singing "Allons-y" in French. The EP is comprised of three different versions of this song by each artist, each one in a different musical style (with Olivia Jean singing in English and April March in French) for a total of six tracks. Pre-save the EP and pre-order it on black vinyl HERE.

The 7" vinyl release will contain side A en Francais "Allons-y" and side B in English "Let's Go," though all six versions will be available digitally (find the full track listing below).

Olivia Jean is back on the scene, teaming up with April March (whose cover of "Chick Habit" was featured in Quentin Tarantino's Death Proof). The duo focuses their inimitable blend of danceable badass on three distinct versions of the same song.

Super fun! Génialissime! Beautiful! C'est magnifique! Get to it!

Hear a clip from "Allons-y" here: