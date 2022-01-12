Oliver Tree Announces New Album 'Cowboy Tears'

Chart-topping, genre-bending artist Oliver Tree announces his eagerly awaited new album, Cowboy Tears (Atlantic Records). Embracing a new twangy, country sound, the upcoming project will be released on February 18th on Atlantic Records and is available for pre-order and pre-save here.

"Cowboys are the toughest guys. It's okay for us tough guys to cry, and the thing is, it's okay for everyone to cry," Tree explains. "There's a lot of anger that comes out of holding in your emotions, and that's really popular for guys. Cowboy Tears is teaching people how to let it out and be able to put it out in a way that isn't going to be violent or self-destructive."

He sets the stage for the record with a brand new single and music video entitled "Cowboys Don't Cry." Watch the new video below!

Over sparse and breezy lo-fi production, Tree's voice glides towards a catchy chorus, singing, "Riding around this carousel, if you catch my drift," before lamenting, "Love is like a circle, there's no easy way to end."

In the accompanying visual, a scorned lover boots Oliver Tree out of the house as she tosses his clothes across the lawn. Joined by the incomparable Bella Thorne, Oliver gets into all kinds of cowboy antics. He cruises around town on a longhorn four-wheeler with two brides, hoists a boombox John Cusack-style, and gets pelted with tomatoes by an angry girl gang.

Watch the new music video here: