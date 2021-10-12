Oliver Tree Announces Cowboy Tears Tour

Chart-topping, genre-bending artist Oliver Tree has announced the Cowboy Tears tour, his largest North American headline tour to date and last tour ever.

The highly anticipated tour kicks off February 19, 2022 at Los Angeles, CA's legendary venue, The Shrine Expo Hall, and continues through late March. While on the road, Oliver will be joined by RIAA certified singer/producer and viral phenomenon Sueco as well as 18-year-old Canadian DIY artist 347aidan. Presales begin Wednesday, October 13th at 10 am local time. General tickets go on sale Friday, October 15th at 10 am local time.

For more information on tickets, click here.

With over 2 billion global streams to date and over 580 million video views on YouTube alone, Oliver Tree is undeniably among the most popular - and most provocative - artists of the Gen-Z era. Currently at work readying his eagerly awaited second solo project, Oliver kicked off 2021 by teaming up with rap superstar Lil Yachty for the acclaimed collaboration, "Asshole."

This spring saw Oliver unveil Ugly is Beautiful: Shorter, Thicker & Uglier, a deluxe version of his chart-topping 2020 debut album joined by seven additional new songs including the long-awaited official release of "Life Goes On." The single has become a global hit with 250 million streams, 100 million video views, 13 million TikTok videos, and 1.7 million Shazams to date.

An internet based vocalist, producer, writer, director and performance artist, Oliver Tree explores the intersection where pop and alternative meet sonically and has arrived where art and entertainment collide visually. From comedy to action sports, mock reality TV drama to WWF wrestling in his live shows, the world of Oliver Tree is unlike any artist who has come before him.

OLIVER TREE: COWBOY TEARS TOUR

Featuring special guests Sueco and 347aidan

FEBRUARY 2022

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Expo Hall

22 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre

25 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

26 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

MARCH 2022

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

2 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

4 - Chicago, IL - Radius

5 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

7 - Toronto, ON - History

9 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

11 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

12 - New York, NY - Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

17 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

18 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

19 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

22 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

24 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

25 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

26 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater