Oliver Heldens Shares New Single 'Oops' With Karen Harding

The track is out now on all streaming platforms.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Dutch hotshot Oliver Heldens continues to impress, dropping the radiant new single "Oops." Featuring the ear catching vocals of singer and songwriter Karen Harding, the new release is an exercise in fusing the old with the new, weaving in and out of inspirations from decades past to land on a modern dancefloor hit.

Primed for everything from the radio to the club, Oliver Heldens and Karen Harding's new single is out now via RCA Records and the mighty Ministry of Sound.

The new release sees Oliver Heldens dig deep into his coveted musical arsenal, landing on a sound that is equal parts fresh and nostalgic. A melting pot of tastes, "Oops" is the full sonic package- led by an infectious melody and brought to even greater heights by a kinetic and downright funky bassline.

Accompanying Heldens on the release of "Oops" is none other than Karen Harding, who's had a steady ascent in her career since her 2014 debut, "Say Something." The rare vocalist whose talent shines through the often-heavy production of modern club music, Harding has a proven knack of lifting dance beats to radio hits. Now alongside the masterful tastes of Oliver Heldens, the English singer takes her next steps to stardom, flexing her ability to carry a dancefloor delight with her upbeat and colorful vocals.

The new release rides the wave of momentum set off by Heldens' string of recent releases, including his remix of David Guetta and Bebe Rexha's 'I'm Good (Blue), and his huge collaboration with Nile Rodgers and House Gospel Choir "I Was Made For Lovin' You."

On the HI-LO front, Oliver hasn't been sitting still either, recently releasing "Nirvana" and "Samsara" with Reinier Zonneveld, the seventh collaboration between the two Dutchmen who continue to bring their innovative sounds to the techno scene. This collaboration contributed to HI-LO's position as #1 best selling peak time Techno artist on Beatport over the last 12 months.

Oliver's career has been a whirlwind of mind-boggling success ever since his breakout hit 'Gecko' was taken to the UK No. 1 spot with a vocal from Becky Hill, with the record receiving Platinum sales status across the globe. A collaboration with Tiesto and remixes for Calvin Harris, Coldplay, Glass Animals, Justin Timberlake & SZA, Katy Perry, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Chic, and Jamiroquai followed, besides a plethora of popular original productions amounting to over 2 billion streams globally.

After 13 releases under both his highly-renowned monikers in 2020, and 18 releases in 2021, Oliver was the #8 most supported artist on 1001tracklists in 2021 which followed his title as the #1 most supported artist on the platform in 2020, and landed in the DJ Mag Top 10 for the fourth year in a row.

With the 27-year-old global superstar's relentless tour schedule, Oliver continues to be at the forefront of the global DJ circuit bringing his eclectic, high-octane sound to major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, EDC, Tomorrowland, Ultra and more. Heldens continues to release various club records through his label Heldeep Records and radio tracks via RCA Records as well as host his weekly radio show, Heldeep Radio.

Listen to the new single here:



