Oliver Hazard Releases New Single 'Ballerina'

The track is off their forthcoming full-length album.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Waterville, Ohio indie-folk trio Oliver Hazard release the new single "Ballerina" off their forthcoming full-length album via Nettwerk. Stream the band's most experimental track to date, featuring an uplifting chorus and synthesizers from the 1980s below.

Oliver Hazard writes earnest and emotional music that you can't help but sing along to. "This song, like so many, is simply about the loss of a relationship - but it's more of an ode, stating it's okay, it's for the best, but it will never lose its value. The beginning only has a guitar riff. The overall creation of the song is a sum of the band's parts, each member adding their own individual idea and experience to the track," states Oliver Hazard about "Ballerina."

Oliver Hazard is currently on the road with The 502s for the Fresh Squeezed Happiness Tour. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the band's website HERE.

The story of Waterville, OH indie-folk trio Oliver Hazard - Michael Belazis (vocals, guitar), Griffin McCulloch (vocals, keys) and Devin East (vocals, guitar) - is the digital age's version of classic band mythmaking.

One member of the band came home to Ohio after leading camping trips in California and decided to make an album with two childhood friends. They won a Facebook raffle to record one song at a studio. Instead, they played their whole album straight through once, resulting in their debut LP 34 N River (2018).

The Fader called the album a "folk-pop masterpiece" and the band was booked at Bonnaroo and Mountain Jam shortly thereafter. In 2019, the band released their 6 track EP, The Flood, which Billboard called a "souvenir."

The band is gearing up to release their new LP later 2023, which is the work of 3 individual singers, songwriters and multi-instrumentalists, who share an organic connection in the craft -- sensibilities that yield music that's harmonic, haunting and also ambitious and surprising.

Oliver Hazard Tour Dates

w/The 502s

January 27 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at the Factory

January 28 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock

January 31 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

February 2 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

February 3 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

February 4 - San Francisco, CA - Café Du Nord

February 7 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile - Madame Lou's

February 8 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

February 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

February 11 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

February 13 - Kansas City, MO - RecordBar

February 14 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

February 15 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

February 16 - Eau Claire, WI - UW Eau Claire

February 20 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

February 22 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

February 23 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

February 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

February 26 - Cambridge, MA - Royale

February 27 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

March 1 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Photo credit: Landry Long



