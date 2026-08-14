Oh He Dead Sets VERTIGO LP for 9/25, U.S. Tour to Launch Oct. 9

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OH HE DEAD has announced VERTIGO, a new studio full-length set for release on September 25 via Wally Baba Records. The band will support the album with a U.S. tour beginning October 9 at The Lititz Shirt Factory in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Ahead of the release, OH HE DEAD is set to preview the new record on August 15 at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C.

Recorded with Nashville-based producer Jimmy Mansfield (Eric Church, Lainey Wilson), VERTIGO is described as a dynamic, broad-stroke slab of genre-agnostic creativity; endlessly surprising and eminently engaging. A heady amalgam of R&B and indie rock, sprinkled with a dusting of psych (and just a dash of disco), the record's title reflects the group's life over the past few years: non-stop, bursting with both pleasure and drama, and, sure, that titular feeling of losing control (in a good way).

About Oh He Dead

Oh He Dead is an eclectic family, where an underlying powerful love leads the way. But they're not without edge; see their band name, inspired by the time some foolish boy cheated on frontwoman CJ Johnson. 'Oh, he dead,' she quipped when someone asked what befell him.

The band broke out in 2018 with the groovy 'Lonely Sometimes', when their video for NPR's Tiny Desk Contest went viral, attracting fans beyond their beloved D.C. Their self-titled album was released that same year, followed by Pretty in 2023 and its sister album, Ugly, in 2024.

They hit the road hard after Ugly's release. And while they rolled through cities and countries never visited before, they'd write, adding new layers to snatches of sound and whittling down the possibilities for a new album. The result? VERTIGO, a dervish of an album whose cover features a dazed photo of Johnson's child, Wallace.

The follow-up to 2024's UGLY, VERTIGO arrives after a stretch of heavy touring during which the band also shot a documentary chronicling its efforts to build a career as an independent act. OH HE DEAD reportedly sorted through more than 100 tracks before selecting the songs that make up the new album.

Photo Credit: Joe Carabeo [Download hi-res]



Photo Credit: Joe Carabeo [Download hi-res]

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