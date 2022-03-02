Ogi to Join Snoh Aalegra on 'Ugh, These Temporary Highs Tour'
Tickets for the tour are available now.
Rising singer-songwriter Ogi has announced plans to join Snoh Aalegra on her upcoming "Ugh, These Temporary Highs Tour" with special guest Ama Lou. The tour is set to kick off on March 21 at Detroit, MI's The Fillmore Detroit before travelling through late May. Tickets are available for purchase here.
The upcoming dates follow last month's release of Ogi's acclaimed debut single, "I Got It," which was featured on Zane Lowe's Apple Music World First Show. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner No I.D. (Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West), the track is accompanied by an official music video.
The Nigerian American, Los Angeles-based songstress is currently celebrating "I Got It" as a special guest on The Marias' Cinema Tour. Dates continue through a finale at L.A.'s The Novo on March 12.
Watch the new music video here:
Tour Dates
MARCH
21 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
23 - Toronto, ON - History
24 - Toronto, ON - History
26 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
27 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
29 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
31 - Washington DC - The Anthem
APRIL
1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
5 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live
6 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
9 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans
30 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
MAY
1 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
3 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
4 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
5 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
7 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
8 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
11 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
27 - Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl
28 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
30 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall