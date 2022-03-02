Ogi to Join Snoh Aalegra on 'Ugh, These Temporary Highs Tour'

Rising singer-songwriter Ogi has announced plans to join Snoh Aalegra on her upcoming "Ugh, These Temporary Highs Tour" with special guest Ama Lou. The tour is set to kick off on March 21 at Detroit, MI's The Fillmore Detroit before travelling through late May. Tickets are available for purchase here.

The upcoming dates follow last month's release of Ogi's acclaimed debut single, "I Got It," which was featured on Zane Lowe's Apple Music World First Show. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner No I.D. (Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West), the track is accompanied by an official music video.

The Nigerian American, Los Angeles-based songstress is currently celebrating "I Got It" as a special guest on The Marias' Cinema Tour. Dates continue through a finale at L.A.'s The Novo on March 12.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

MARCH

21 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

23 - Toronto, ON - History

24 - Toronto, ON - History

26 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

27 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

29 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

31 - Washington DC - The Anthem

APRIL

1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

5 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

6 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

9 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

30 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

MAY

1 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

3 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

4 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

5 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

7 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

8 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

11 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

27 - Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl

28 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

30 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall