Offset Releases New Album 'Set It Off' With Chlöe, Travis Scott, Cardi B & More

Set It Off – Offset’s first solo studio album since 2019’s acclaimed Father of Four, which marked his solo debut and contained the Billboard Hot 100 hits “Red Room” and the multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®-nominated “Clout” – was released today by Motown Records.

Available HERE, SET IT OFF is a highly personal project that Offset describes as “healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters.” The 21-track album features guests Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Mango Foo, Latto, Young Nudy and Chlöe. See below for track listing.

Today, Offset unveiled the official video for “SAY MY GRACE” FT. TRAVIS SCOTT, which the two artists shot earlier this year in Pattaya, Thailand at The Sanctuary of Truth Museum, Nong Noch Botanical Gardens and the Pattaya Floating Market. Maya Table directed the video. Offset and SheShe Pendleton executive produced. Jagger Corcione served as Executive Producer/Producer. Offset produced the powerful song alongside FNZ, Maneesh and Vinylz.

In the leadup to the release of SET IT OFF, Offset shared the songs "JEALOUSY" ft. Cardi B and “FAN.” “JEALOUSY” was featured on the biggest hip-hop playlists upon release, across all major DSPs. The single has amassed over 76 million combined global streams while views of the accompanying video, which took inspiration from the 2001 film Baby Boy, have surpassed 19 million.

﻿“FAN” followed in September, commanding the attention of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, People, VIBE, VULTURE and numerous other publications. Combined global streams of the track have already surpassed 15 million. In the official video for “FAN,” which he directed, Offset paid tribute to Michael Jackson. Billboard observed, “[Offset] shows off his artistic eye, dancing ability and overall creative vision.” Offset recently collaborated with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin on the 6x Platinum “Ric Flair Drip,” which has now surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

Set It Off is available in a variety of formats, including CD, as a double LP on black vinyl, red vinyl (at Offset’s store) and olive green vinyl (exclusive to Spotify), and four different box sets. Offset, an executive producer and co-signer on HBO’s “The Hype,” has teamed up Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory to design an official Denim Tears collection to accompany the album. View the collection HERE.