Office Romance Release Debut Video for 'Hanukkah Lights'

Today sees Office Romance reveal a video for "Hanukkah Lights" -- a track off their debut album Holidays of Love (Frenchkiss Records). Striving to create something both fresh and meaningful, Office Romance co-wrote the track with Caroline Laskow and it features vocals by Rae Mizrachi. Sure to become a holiday staple in years to come, today's video premiered via FLOOD Magazine and Laskow told them, "'Hanukkah Lights' was inspired by my high school chorus director, the late great Dr. Phil Carey, who every year would put out a futile request for 'ANY new Hanukkah songs?' So this is for families and music teachers everywhere (and in-person school concerts, when they happen again): I hope you have a raucous, un-ironic blast singing along to this new contribution to the small canon of songs celebrating the Festival of Lights."

Office Romance is the trio of Seth Jabour (Les Savy Fav, 8G Band- backing band for Late Night with Seth Meyers), Syd Butler (Les Savy Fav, 8G Band) and Amy Carlson (Actor, FBI: Most Wanted, Blue Bloods, The Society, Director, Writer, Mother). "Hanukkah Lights" features backing vocals Laskow's children Leo and Alice Rosenberg, and Harry and Lettice Hugh-Jones. Butler and Carlson's children, Lyla and Nigel ,along with Jabour's kids Teddy and William, also appear on the track and throughout the album including on previous single "Magic in the Air."

With a plethora of holiday music that focuses on reproductions of the standards by modern artists, Office Romance has created a new set of holiday tracks that will prove to be as timeless as those by Bing Crosby, Wham! and John Lennon. Northern Transmissions recently noted, "(Holidays of Love) is sure to pump some of that holiday spirit straight into your heart...It may seem like an uphill battle to try and write an album that can hold up to some of the classic and contemporary holiday hits, from Elvis and Boney M to Vince Guaraldi and Mariah Carey, but Office Romance tackle the project with an aplomb and style that works its magic in the most wonderful way." Magnet Magazine says, "Office Romance is fun for the whole family...and you don't even have to add mistletoe and eggnog." The band recently appeared on the "12 Songs of Christmas" podcast - listen to that interview here.

Holidays Of Love is the follow up to Office Romance's 2012 EP I Love The Holidays. Last year the band regrouped and began writing and recording with producer Geoff Sanoff (James Iha, Jesse Mailn, Savak) but it took the isolation of Covid for them to generate the lyrics and vocals that capture the true spirit of the holiday season as told by Office Romance. Other contributors include Matt Hitt (Drowners), Fraser Campbell (multi-hyphenate musician and composer), Britta Phillips (Luna, Dean & Britta) and Kia Warren/Liza Colby (SUSU Band) among others.

