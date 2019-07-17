Off With Their Heads Share BE GOOD
Off With Their Heads have released "Be Good," the title track of their forthcoming record set for release on August 16 via Epitaph. Produced by frontman Ryan Young, Be Good is the band's fifth studio record. Young and the band members-bassist Robbie Swartwood, guitarist John Polydoros, and new drummer Kyle Manning-holed up at The Hideaway in Minneapolis with additional recording at Pachyderm Studios, a mid-century mansion where Nirvana recorded In Utero, to make Be Good.
Forced acceptance is a big theme on Be Good, though it's a hard-learned one, often emerging in the form of primal screams in the band's trademark style of gruff-punk. Much of the self-deprecation that defined the band's previous work has been adjusted. "The title is an answer to that question of what you're supposed to do now that the world is so awful and the climate of this stupid country is so sty," says Young. "Be good, be loud-that's sometimes all you can do, I guess, as cheesy as that sounds."Previously announced, the band will be hitting the road next month with Canadian punk rock band Single Mothers as support. The second leg of touring will begin in October with support from Pennsylvania duo Slingshot Dakota. Tickets are on sale now. OFF WITH THEIR HEADS TOUR DATES
w/ Single Mothers as support
8/8 Lansing, MI Mac's Bar
8/9 Cleveland, OH Now That's Class!
8/10 Rochester, NY Bug Jar
8/11 Binghampton, NY Galaxy Brewing Co.
8/13 Portland, ME Port City Music Hall
8/14 Boston, MA The Sinclair
8/15 New Haven, CT State House
8/16 Brooklyn, NY Kingsland
8/17 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents
8/18 Croydon, PA Neshaminy Creek Brewery
8/20 Lancaster, PA Lizard Lounge
8/21 Millvale, PA The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
8/22 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups
8/23 Fort Wayne, IN Tiger Room at Welch's Ale House
8/24 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen w/ Slingshot Dakota as support
10/4 Minneapolis, MN Mortimers
10/5 Fargo, N*E*R*D The Aquarium
10/6 Winnipeg, MB The Park Theatre
10/8 Edmonton, AB The Buckingham
10/9 Calgary, AB Palomino Smokehouse
10/11 Vancouver, BC SBC
10/12 Seattle, WA Highline Bar
10/13 Portland, OR Paris Theatre
10/18 Sacramento, CA The Blue Lamp
10/21 Los Angeles, CA Bootleg Theater
10/23 San Diego, CA The Casbah
10/24 Las Vegas, NV The Bunkhouse Saloon
10/25 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge
10/27 Dallas, TX Three Links
10/28 Austin, TX Barracuda
10/29 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
10/30 New Orleans, LA Banks St. Bar
11/1-3 Gainesville, FL The Fest
