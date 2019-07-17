Off With Their Heads Share BE GOOD

Off With Their Heads have released "Be Good," the title track of their forthcoming record set for release on August 16 via Epitaph. Produced by frontman Ryan Young, Be Good is the band's fifth studio record. Young and the band members-bassist Robbie Swartwood, guitarist John Polydoros, and new drummer Kyle Manning-holed up at The Hideaway in Minneapolis with additional recording at Pachyderm Studios, a mid-century mansion where Nirvana recorded In Utero, to make Be Good.

Forced acceptance is a big theme on Be Good, though it's a hard-learned one, often emerging in the form of primal screams in the band's trademark style of gruff-punk. Much of the self-deprecation that defined the band's previous work has been adjusted. "The title is an answer to that question of what you're supposed to do now that the world is so awful and the climate of this stupid country is so sty," says Young. "Be good, be loud-that's sometimes all you can do, I guess, as cheesy as that sounds."

Previously announced, the band will be hitting the road next month with Canadian punk rock band Single Mothers as support. The second leg of touring will begin in October with support from Pennsylvania duo Slingshot Dakota. Tickets are on sale now

OFF WITH THEIR HEADS TOUR DATESw/ Single Mothers as support8/8 Lansing, MI Mac's Bar8/9 Cleveland, OH Now That's Class!8/10 Rochester, NY Bug Jar8/11 Binghampton, NY Galaxy Brewing Co.8/13 Portland, ME Port City Music Hall8/14 Boston, MA The Sinclair8/15 New Haven, CT State House8/16 Brooklyn, NY Kingsland8/17 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents8/18 Croydon, PA Neshaminy Creek Brewery8/20 Lancaster, PA Lizard Lounge8/21 Millvale, PA The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls8/22 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups8/23 Fort Wayne, IN Tiger Room at Welch's Ale House8/24 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen

w/ Slingshot Dakota as support10/4 Minneapolis, MN Mortimers10/5 Fargo, N*E*R*D The Aquarium10/6 Winnipeg, MB The Park Theatre10/8 Edmonton, AB The Buckingham10/9 Calgary, AB Palomino Smokehouse10/11 Vancouver, BC SBC10/12 Seattle, WA Highline Bar10/13 Portland, OR Paris Theatre10/18 Sacramento, CA The Blue Lamp10/21 Los Angeles, CA Bootleg Theater10/23 San Diego, CA The Casbah10/24 Las Vegas, NV The Bunkhouse Saloon10/25 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge10/27 Dallas, TX Three Links10/28 Austin, TX Barracuda10/29 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall10/30 New Orleans, LA Banks St. Bar11/1-3 Gainesville, FL The Fest

