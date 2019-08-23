Off Guard Release New Album LOSING MY MIND WITH MY HEART

Long Island-based alternative/emo band Øff Guard have released their new album "Losing My Mind With My Heart," available on all digital platforms NOW. Featuring their two recently released singles "Lights" and "Bounce House," the album follows a recent string of regional touring dates. Øff Guard impresses on the 8-track collection; a sleek combination of alternative, emo, and pop elements, each track possesses its' own distinct energy and individuality. Standout tracks "Bounce House" and "Stick Around" firmly hold their own, carving out the album's identity early on. About the album, the band states:

Our new album "Losing My Mind With My Heart" is unlike any body of work we've released. All eight songs describe how it feels to live with everyday mental health issues. We hope to reach out to listeners across the world who live with anxiety and depression so they can discover a safe space within our music.

Based out of Long Island, New York, the four-piece Alternative-Punk outfit Øff Guard was formed in 2017. Lead vocalist Matt Weiss, vocalist/bassist Tyler Embry, guitarist Matt Becker and drummer Nick Kolokathis blend a mix of alternative rock, emo and pop to make their own eclectic sound. Øff Guard released their debut 5 track EP "Set the Scene" shortly after they formed, which had major streaming success via Spotify and Apple Music across the United States and various other countries. The band was noticed and mentioned by Vic Fuentes of Pierce The Veil on social media, which helped them gain notoriety and exposure in the music industry. In April of 2019, Øff Guard went on their first tour while promoting "Set The Scene". After their short run, they released two singles, "Lights" and "Bounce House" off of their latest album release, "losing my mind with my heart". Both of the singles received Idobi Radio airplay. Øff Guard's new album "Losing My Mind With My Heart" discusses how to cope with death, mental health and interpersonal relationships. All eight tracks bring together a unique sound that the alternative/punk genre has been missing. The band hopes to reach out to anyone who struggles with anxiety, depression or any mental health disorder through their music and lyrics. "Losing My Mind With My Heart" is available on all digital platforms NOW.

