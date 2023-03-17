Odious Love Presents 'About Us' Featuring Montreal's Polina Grace

Producer, Artist and Entrepreneur Odious Love releases new single 'About Us' featuring Montreal artist Polina Grace.

'About Us" with Polina Grace (who has over 800K monthly listeners on Spotify alone) is the official Follow Up to "Lately" Odious Love's first official release which has over 1,000,000 streams on Spotify to date.

"About Us" is an easy listening Electronic Pop Dance track catered to a worldwide market. It talks about someone who has given themselves to another person in the name of love. With easy to catch metaphors in choruses, and simple yet relatable lyrics, this song fits all top 40 radio stations across the globe. "About Us" is out now via The Crownd and distributed by The Orchard.

Odious Love, is no stranger to the international and Montreal music scenes and has produced many successful hits for artists on Spinnin, Sony Music and Universal Music over the years. Being compared to many greats such as Martix Garrix, Diplo, Dj Snake, Bob Sinclair, Odious Love is set to become a major household name out of Montreal and we will hear more releases before the end of the year.

Listen to the new single here: