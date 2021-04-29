October Project Puts Out Call For Singers for Virtual Choir of Their Song 'Return To Me'

October Project is looking for singers to join in and sing on their next virtual choir!

'Return to Me', one of October Project's best known and most beloved songs, is a song of yearning for something that is gone. Visit their new Return To Me Virtual Choir Website for everything you need to get started. Uploads accepted through MOTHER'S DAY, May 9th.

October Project's song Return to Me by Julie Flanders & Emil Adler, has attracted millions of listeners and scores of singers round the world since its first appeared on October Project's first album on Epic Records. We are now creating a worldwide virtual choir so we can sing this beautiful song together with YOU.

Arranged for SATB by Keiji Ishiguri and featuring Marina Belica and Julie Flanders, this arrangement is a rapturous epiphany of feeling and sound.

October Project Productions (Marina Belica, Emil Adler and Julie Flanders) is producing the experience, Ryan Heller, choir director of Chorus Austin, is conducting, and Grammy Award winner Ed Boyer (Pitch Perfect, Glee) will be mixing the audio. Emmy-Award winning video editor Ulrich Vilbois (specialist in 360 Virtual Reality) will be at the visual helm.

Enter to sing here:

https://www.thebookofrounds.com/return-to-me-choir/signup

Award-winning writer Julie Flanders (recipient of the 2020 Genesis Prize from the American Choral Directors Association), Emmy-award winning composer/producer Emil Adler, and transcendent vocalist Marina Belica of October Project are internationally acclaimed recording artists and producers who collaborate in the creation of musical recordings and events.https://octoberprojectmusic.com/