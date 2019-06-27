Oceans Of The Moon Share HOPE WILL PASS Track

Oceans Of The Moon have shared their new track "Hope Will Pass". When talking about the track the band says, "Like any good song about a car, this track is about fleeting joy, ungoverned speed and inevitable carnage. Will hope pass?" Earlier this month the band shared the track "Borderline" and last month they announced their debut self-titled album on Billboard. Along with the announcement, the band also shared the "Blowing My Mind" video. The debut album will be out 7/8 on Castle Face.

Listen to HOPE WILL PASS here:

Watch the video here:





For fans of Chrome, Von LMO, George Brigman, Stooges and DNA:



"A dusty plain

A red sky

Sand in your teeth

'I don't feel so great...'

A post-apocalyptic hooptie jeep-jammer

'Why is everything in ruins?

There must be others like us out here somewhere...'

This fine sizzling grease pit of cyberpunk comes to us from

Psychic veteran Rick Pelletier (of Six Finger Satellite, Landed, LA Machine)

Always bringing an interesting, bent and lurid account of visions to wax for the hungry ear bone

This time around the equipment scavenged is guitar, drums, synth, and vocals

The beat goes full lotus climbing out of the goo

Like men with sap gloves slapping the hulls of the remaining clubs

Keeping the peace during live actions

Gorgeous nauseating synthesized harmonies blowing thru the ceiling vents

Frickle-Fried guitar belly slash and vocals delivered over the P.A. at Bartertown

(Sometimes from the workers in the pit, in unison)

Picture a bucket of molten metal with gobs of scalp sizzling and sinking away...

Dance music for the infected

Be sure to double up on your dose before driving around on this one

So you can wipe the chum smear off your windscreen"

- John Dwyer



The album is out on Castle Face Records July 8th

Photo Credit: Steven Morse





