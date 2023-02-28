Oblivion Access Festival Announces Full 2023 Music Lineup

Austin's Oblivion Access Festival, the independent festival founded and produced by Dusty Brooks and Dorian Domi, revealed the full festival lineup featuring newly added headliners Faust, who are celebrating 50+ years as a band, Duster, who will perform for the first time ever in Texas, TR/ST, Clipping. & Earth, who will perform the entire album Earth 2 with special surprise guests and whose set will feature a quadraphonic sound system.

These headliners join the previously announced Godflesh and Tim Hecker. Additional notable performances for the festival's second year include the newly reunited Yellow Swans playing together for the first time in 15 years, plus Clams Casino playing in Texas for the first time in 8 years and also a very rare performance from Giles Corey who has never before played in Texas.

As previously mentioned, this will mark Godflesh's first US performance in 4 years (their show has moved to the Empire Control Room & Garage on Sunday, June 18) and Tim Hecker will be performing a special show in the Austin Central Presbyterian Church with Justin Broadrick of Godflesh's ambient project Final, opening.

Returning to Austin's Red River Cultural District for a second year, Oblivion Access kicks off June 15 and concludes June 18. Passes and tickets for the newly announced shows are on-sale today, February 28 at 12 PM CT. The festival has been a sell-out in the past and fans are encouraged to buy their tickets today.

Visit www.OblivionAccessFestival.com for more information.

Already touted as a festival not-to-miss by the likes of Nylon, Flood, Brooklyn Vegan, and more, the full lineup once again highlights Brooks and Domi's commitment to offering music fans a highly curated bill that consists of the best in experimental, metal and hip-hop artists from around the world.

Oblivion Access Festival's full 2023 lineup is: Godflesh, Tim Hecker, Faust, Duster, Lil Ugly Mane, RXK Nephew, Ludicra, TR/ST, Clipping., Earth, Yellow Swans, Drab Majesty, Clams Casino, Spirit Of The Beehive, Narrow Head, Giles Corey, Bing And Ruth, Pallbearer, Drew Mcdowall, Drain, Choir Boy, Thou, City Of Caterpillar, Midwife, Helm, Cloud Rat, Srsq, Mspaint, Beak>, Flesh of Morning, Jarboe, Riki, Body Of Light, Prison Religion, John Weise, Cold Gawd, Street Sects, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Succumb, Amulets, Domino, Nuclear Daisies, Thor & Friends, f Money, Deep Cross, CLOSED CITY, MUGGER, BLACK MERCY, Yob, Final, Mamaleek, Jerome's Dream, Bosse De Nage, Sissy Spacek, Lucas Abela, Drowse, Sprain, Ragana, Coi_n, Agriculture, Crawl, Parasiticide, God Shell, Private Hellscape, VTSS (DJ Set) and Shelly Knicks.

Lineup Additions

Oblivion Access and Dais Records present...

Drab Majesty with Choir Boy, Helm, SRSQ, Body of Light & Cold Gawd

Live at Empire Control Room and Garage

Saturday June 17 DAY SHOW 1pm-6pm

Oblivion Access and The Flenser present...

Midwife with Street Sects, Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Succumb & Amulets

Live at Elysium on Thursday June 15

Oblivion Access and The Flenser present...

Giles Corey with Bing & Ruth

Live at Elysium on Sunday June 18

Evening show 4p-8p

Times are tentative and are subject to change

Oblivion Access Festival put itself on the map in 2022 drawing over 5,000 fans from around the world who converged on Austin venues such as Empire Control Room & Garage, Mohawk, Elysium, Chess Club, Valhalla, 13th Floor, and the Austin Central Presbyterian Church to see artists such as Danny Brown, Blonde Redhead, Carcass, Andy Morin of Death Grips, Youth of Today, The Microphones, Grouper, and more.