OURS Kick Off North American Tour

OURS start a cross-country tour in support of their latest album today. The self-titled set came out last year on OURS' own label Cage Recording Company, the third to be released independently after several major label offerings.

OURS is the brainchild of singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jimmy Gnecco who has six studio LP's and two LP's under his belt and going stronger than ever. Gnecco didn't hesitate to step away from the majors and the limelight, to put his heart and soul into writing, performing, recording, mixing, producing and calling his own shots.

"It was an insane process of going through 200 songs that I had written. I ended up recording somewhere around 80 of them." Gnecco says. The album will be showcased at the upcoming gigs along with seven special shows on the trek where the band will play the breakout debut Distorted Lullabies (Produced by Steve Lillywhite) in its entirety along with other songs from the band's catalogue.

The album was released to critical raves from Rolling Stone "...like a one-man "We Are the World"-style choir of some of the best modern rock singers of the last twenty years" and Billboard Magazine: The tracks are cemented by Gnecco's vocals with its undeniable majesty, his voice effortlessly dips, glides, and soars. Much to his credit, Gnecco uses his instrument only to serve the song, rather than merely to show off his range."

Over the years Jimmy Gnecco and OURS have remained faithful to the original intention of the band's creation: to touch people with the music, the lyrics, the voice, the songs, whether on album or live. Today, the band composed of April Bauer (keyboards), Mikey Iasiello (guitars), Chris Iasiello (drums) and Carmelo Risquet (bass), is in perfect osmosis after days and nights spent rehearsing, over and over again, in order to propose OURS' most ambitious work to date.

The band offers songs that are like invitations to travel. Their sound is huge and exciting, infiltrates the mind and heart of the listeners and raises their spirit to an unsuspected level. They never forget the details that make life worth living, and everyone can relate to the lyrics.

OURS have some notable supporters in their corner including Lana Del Rey, who Gnecco toured with as the opening act on her 2014 run. She also wrote and performed a song in his honor called 'Jimmy Gnecco.' Some of the most renowned producers in music worked on the band's first three albums (Steve Lillywhite, Ethan Johns, Rick Rubin), and Rubin also recorded a track with Gnecco for the Spiderman 2 Soundtrack, with the legendary Brian May on guitar.

The late Chester Bennington (Linkin Park, Stone Temple Pilots) also counted himself among Gnecco's biggest fans naming him one of the Top three Best Singers of all time (see Louder / Metal Hammer 2017) along with Chris Cornell and Jeff Buckley.

Tour Dates

Distorted Lullabies Special Shows*

Mar 3 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

Mar 4 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

Mar 7 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

Mar 9 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar*

Mar 10 - Franklin, TN - Mockingbird

Mar 12 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

Mar 14 - Birmingham, AL - The Nick

Mar 16 - New Orleans - La Parish @ House Of Blues

Mar 17 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock Room @ House Of Blues

Mar 19 - Dallas, TX - Three Links*

Mar 23 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

Mar 25 - West Hollywood, CA - The Viper Room

Mar 27 - West Hollywood, CA - The Viper Room*

Mar 30 - Portland, OR - Dante's

Apr 2 - Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern

Apr 4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Apr 6 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

Apr 8 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway

Apr 11 - Milwaukee WI - Shank Hall

Apr 12 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Hall

Apr 14 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen*

Apr 16 - Hamtramck, MI - Sanctuary*

Apr 19 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's

Apr 20 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

Apr 22 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Upstairs*