ORBITAL to Release OTHER Album March 19, 2027; Tour Starts April 8

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Orbital will return in 2027 with new studio album Other, accompanied by an extensive UK & European tour during Spring 2026. Other will be released on multiple formats by London Records on March 19, 2027, with The Other Tour beginning in Dublin on April 8.

Available now, the first single to be taken from Other, 'Mother, Maiden & Crone' draws on influences from witchcraft and folklore, featuring gothic synth-lines and séance-like vocals from award winning English actor Maxine Peake.

The track is Orbital's first new material since their last studio album 2023's critically acclaimed Optical Delusion, which reached No. 6 on the UK Official Albums Chart (Orbital's first UK Album Chart Top 10 album since 1999's Middle Of Nowhere) and No. 1 on the Official Dance Albums Chart.

Orbital also reached No. 1 on the Dance Albums Chart with the 2024 reissue of their debut album The Green Album and with this year's Glastonbury 1994, the first ever official release of their ground-breaking festival set.

Their 11th studio album, Other explores themes of otherness - neurodiversity, identity, outsiders and the freedom to exist beyond society's prescribed categories. Thematically and sonically, it is one of Orbital's most ambitious records, moving through gothic folk, drum & bass, punk and ambient music alongside their trademark electronic sounds.

Orbital have never restricted themselves to a single genre, never been content to tick the music category marked 'Dance Music'. Other is further proof that after more than 35 years into their career, Orbital continue to challenge themselves and push electronic music forward. At their core, their attitude is always utterly punk.

One of the most important and influential acts in the history of British electronic music, Orbital - Kent-born brothers Paul and Phil Hartnoll - helped define electronic music, bringing it from underground rave culture to festival main stages and establishing electronic artists as a major live force.

In support of the new album, Orbital will embark on an extensive UK & European tour in Spring 2027, kicking off in Dublin on April 8. Tickets on general sale from 10am next Friday October 23 with a pre-sale from 10am Wednesday October 21.

Fans who join the pre-sale will be given access to purchase a 2LP + 1CD Tour Exclusive Edition of Other, with alternative artwork featuring an unticked 'Other' box which will be personally hand-ticked by either Paul or Phil Hartnoll. This unique edition will only be available to pre-order during The Other Tour early-access period, 10am on October 15 to 11.59pm UK time on October 22. For tickets and more information, visit https://orbitalband.lnk.to/tourtickets.

Orbital The Other Tour, 2027

4/08 - 3Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland

4/09 - Dolans - Limerick, Ireland

4/10 - Limelight 1 - Belfast, Northern Ireland

4/13 - The Roadmender - Northampton, England

4/14 - O2 Academy 1 - Liverpool, England

4/15 - The Barrowland Ballroom - Glasgow, Scotland

4/16 - Rock City - Nottingham, England

4/17 - Academy 1 - Manchester, England

4/20 - The Tramshed - Cardiff, Wales

4/21 - Cheese and Grain - Frome, England

4/22 - O2 Institute Birmingham - Birmingham, England

4/23 - O2 Academy Bournemouth - Bournemouth, England

4/24 - British Airways ARC - London, England

4/29 - Gashouder - Amsterdam, Netherlands

4/30 - Le Bataclan - Paris, France

5/01 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

5/03 - Festsaal Kreuzberg - Berlin, Germany

5/04 - Store Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark

Photo Credit: Manja William



Photo Credit: Manja William

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