ONE MusicFest Announces Pre-Festival Events

ONE Musicfest and Live Nation Urban are pleased to announce the ONE Musicfest Kick-Off events leading up to the 2-day festival. The events offer the opportunity to network and party with the culture's hottest tastemakers in entertainment.

Starting on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, is the ONE Influencer panel and networking event taking place at the Fox Theater's Marquis Club; Thursday, October 6th is OMF Honors Private VIP Dinner honoring music industry heavyweights Quality Control heads' Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas and billion dollar film producer Will Packer, the official Kick-Off party jumps off on Friday, October 7th, with none other than multi-platinum-selling music mogul and Atlanta's unofficial Mayor, Jermaine Dupri spinning at the "Welcome To Atlanta" official pre-party at The Tabernacle.

ONE Influence Panel

Date & Event: Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

Time: 6 PM Doors - Panel starts at 7PM

Location: Fox Theatre Marquis Club @ 660 Peachtree St. NE

A networking event with an influencer panel includes Special guest Rob Harry, TV & Movie Director, Rashan Ali, Radio & Television Personality, and Dr. Key Hallmon, Founder of The Village Market

OMF Honors

Date & Event: Thursday, October 6th, 2022

Time: Given Upon Confirmed RSVP

Location: Given Upon Confirmed RSVP

Private VIP dinner featuring distinguished guests and honoring music industry heavyweights Quality Control heads' Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas and billion-dollar selling film producer Will Packer with a special toast by Mayor Andre Dickens and Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Champagne.

'Welcome to Atlanta' Official Pre-Party

Date & Event: Friday, October 7th, 2022

Time: 8 PM Doors - Performances start at 9 PM

Location: The Tabernacle @ 152 Luckie St. NW. ATL

OMF Official Kick-Off Party featuring music by Jermaine Dupri and special performances by BIG K.R.I.T., Lil Duval, YoungBloodz, and many more surprise guests. Tickets are on sale now here.

ONE Musicfest (OMF) is the Southeast's largest two-day urban progressive music festival. Now in its 12th year, OMF has become a destination festival attracting over 50,000+ diverse music lovers from all over the nation. This year the festival sponsored by Toyota takes place on Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th, at Central Park.

Live Nation Urban (LNU) is a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company. Specifically focusing on Hip-Hop, R&B, and Gospel, LNU builds platforms, events, and festivals globally and develops dynamic content strategies based upon the live properties created. Live Nation Urban considers itself the most powerful source for live urban music.