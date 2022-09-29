Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ONE MusicFest Announces Pre-Festival Events

ONE MusicFest Announces Pre-Festival Events

The events begin on Wednesday, October 5th.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  

ONE Musicfest and Live Nation Urban are pleased to announce the ONE Musicfest Kick-Off events leading up to the 2-day festival. The events offer the opportunity to network and party with the culture's hottest tastemakers in entertainment.

Starting on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, is the ONE Influencer panel and networking event taking place at the Fox Theater's Marquis Club; Thursday, October 6th is OMF Honors Private VIP Dinner honoring music industry heavyweights Quality Control heads' Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas and billion dollar film producer Will Packer, the official Kick-Off party jumps off on Friday, October 7th, with none other than multi-platinum-selling music mogul and Atlanta's unofficial Mayor, Jermaine Dupri spinning at the "Welcome To Atlanta" official pre-party at The Tabernacle.

ONE Influence Panel

Date & Event: Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

Time: 6 PM Doors - Panel starts at 7PM

Location: Fox Theatre Marquis Club @ 660 Peachtree St. NE

A networking event with an influencer panel includes Special guest Rob Harry, TV & Movie Director, Rashan Ali, Radio & Television Personality, and Dr. Key Hallmon, Founder of The Village Market

OMF Honors

Date & Event: Thursday, October 6th, 2022

Time: Given Upon Confirmed RSVP

Location: Given Upon Confirmed RSVP

Private VIP dinner featuring distinguished guests and honoring music industry heavyweights Quality Control heads' Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas and billion-dollar selling film producer Will Packer with a special toast by Mayor Andre Dickens and Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Champagne.

'Welcome to Atlanta' Official Pre-Party

Date & Event: Friday, October 7th, 2022

Time: 8 PM Doors - Performances start at 9 PM

Location: The Tabernacle @ 152 Luckie St. NW. ATL

OMF Official Kick-Off Party featuring music by Jermaine Dupri and special performances by BIG K.R.I.T., Lil Duval, YoungBloodz, and many more surprise guests. Tickets are on sale now here.

ONE Musicfest (OMF) is the Southeast's largest two-day urban progressive music festival. Now in its 12th year, OMF has become a destination festival attracting over 50,000+ diverse music lovers from all over the nation. This year the festival sponsored by Toyota takes place on Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th, at Central Park.

Live Nation Urban (LNU) is a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company. Specifically focusing on Hip-Hop, R&B, and Gospel, LNU builds platforms, events, and festivals globally and develops dynamic content strategies based upon the live properties created. Live Nation Urban considers itself the most powerful source for live urban music.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Apple TV+ Announces SLOW HORSES, LITTLE AMERICA & More Premiere DatesApple TV+ Announces SLOW HORSES, LITTLE AMERICA & More Premiere Dates
September 29, 2022

Apple TV+ unveiled the premiere dates for highly anticipated, hit series set to return with new seasons this fall, beginning with “The Mosquito Coast” continuing its high-stakes journey in season two on November 4; celebrated workplace comedy “Mythic Quest” returning for season three on November 11, and more!
Author Anne Helen to Host New HGTV TOWNSIZING PodcastAuthor Anne Helen to Host New HGTV TOWNSIZING Podcast
September 29, 2022

In the premiere episode, Anne will spotlight HGTV superstars Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of the smash hit series Home Town and Home Town Takeover. The interview will delve into the Napiers’ story, including how they met, married and moved to Erin’s hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, and set out on a dedicated mission to revitalize it.
glaive Shares New Single 'three wheels and it still drives!'glaive Shares New Single 'three wheels and it still drives!'
September 29, 2022

“three wheels and it still drives!,” the new single from rising superstar glaive debuts on Interscope Records with an accompanying video directed by Ramez Silyan. After supporting The Kid LAROI on a European tour and playing a run of headline dates in the U.K., the 17-year-old is on tour now, headlining venues across the U.S.
Lili Reinhart, Carey Mulligan, Dede Gardner & More Announced as Honorees for 2022 WIF HonorsLili Reinhart, Carey Mulligan, Dede Gardner & More Announced as Honorees for 2022 WIF Honors
September 29, 2022

They will join the women previously announced to receive Crystal Awards—”Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson, “The Woman King” director Gina Prince-Bythewood, and “Don’t Worry Darling” writer and director Katie Silberman and Olivia Wilde—as well as Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award recipient Michaela Coel.
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a LifetimeAlan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime
September 29, 2022

Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime award (presented by Ram Trucks) at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year celebration, joining the ranks of previous recipients Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Kenny Rogers and Merle Haggard as he’s celebrated by his peers for a career spanning more than three decades.