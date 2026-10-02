OLEANDER Signs with SBG Records Ahead of Aftershock Festival

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Sacramento rock band Oleander have officially signed with SBG Records, marking a new chapter for a band whose music has remained a defining part of the modern rock landscape for more than two decades. The announcement comes just days before Oleander takes the stage this Sunday, October 4th at Aftershock Festival.

'We're really excited about where Oleander is right now. Twenty-five years in, we're proud of our history, but we're focused on what comes next. We're making new music that we love and teaming up with SBG Records makes this chapter even more exciting. With them in our corner, it feels like we're just getting started!' says Thomas Flowers, vocalist of Oleander.

Formed in Sacramento in 1995, Oleander emerged from the city's thriving alternative-rock scene and quickly established themselves as one of the most recognizable bands of their generation. Their breakthrough came with the 1999 release of February Son, the band's gold-certified major-label debut, which produced the enduring rock anthem 'Why I'm Here.' The song climbed to #1 at rock radio, became a nationwide radio staple, and was featured on Dawson's Creek.

The band's growing momentum led to appearances on some of the biggest stages in rock, including Woodstock '99, while the song 'I Walk Alone' further expanded Oleander's cultural footprint through placements in American Pie and Scary Movie.

Oleander followed February Son with Unwind and Joyride, continuing to build a reputation for soaring melodies, emotionally charged songwriting, and powerful live performances. After taking time away from the spotlight, the band reunited in 2008 and eventually returned with Something Beautiful in 2013, opening a new creative chapter while retaining the sound and identity that had connected them with generations of rock fans.

In 2026, Oleander continues that journey. On July 3, the band released 'Fourth of July,' their latest single, on Spotify, YouTube and Instagram, giving longtime fans a new glimpse into the band's ongoing evolution.

Now, with their signing to SBG Records, Oleander enters its next era alongside an independent label founded by Shan Dan Horan, whose passion for authentic rock music and artist development has helped establish SBG Records as a home for bold, uncompromising music. The label's growing roster includes established and emerging artists such as Drowning Pool, Secrets, Patient Sixty-Seven, FiRSUN, Woe, Is Me, Sorry X, Lost in Separation and more, representing a diverse cross-section of today's rock and alternative music landscape.

'Signing Oleander is incredibly meaningful for SBG Records,' says Shan Dan Horan, founder of SBG Records. 'They are an important part of Sacramento's rock history, but this isn't simply about looking back. Oleander still has something to say, and we're excited to be part of what comes next. Their music has connected with fans for decades, and we want to help bring that music to longtime fans while introducing Oleander to a whole new generation.'

As '90s alternative rock continues to experience a renewed cultural spotlight, Oleander finds itself in a unique position, a band with a celebrated history, timeless songs and a renewed sense of purpose. Their combination of melodic songwriting, emotional intensity and high-impact live performances continues to resonate with longtime listeners while reaching a new generation discovering the era that helped shape modern rock.

That next chapter begins with a major hometown-adjacent moment as Oleander takes the stage at Aftershock Festival on Sunday, October 4, before continuing their relationship with SBG Records and building toward what comes next.

Oleander

Thomas Flowers | Vocals

Doug Eldridge | Bass

Dan Camacho | Guitar

Steve Brown | Drums

Art Padilla | Guitar

About SBG Records

SBG Records is an independent rock record label founded by Shan Dan Horan. With a passion for raw, authentic music and a dedication to fostering emerging talent, SBG Records has carved out a unique space in the rock music scene. The label's mission is to empower artists, nurture creativity, and bring powerful, genre-defying sounds to the forefront. SBG Records continues to champion bold, innovative rock music that pushes boundaries and connects with listeners on a deeper level. Whether through gritty, high-energy rock anthems or introspective, melodic masterpieces, SBG Records is committed to supporting artists who stay true to their craft and vision.

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