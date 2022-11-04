OKAY KAYA Releases New Album 'SAP'
The album was entirely written, engineered, and produced by Wilkins.
Okay Kaya releases her anticipated new world-building album SAP today via Jagjaguwar. The album, which the New York Times says has "an alluring weightlessness and even a sense of humor," and The FADER said "bridges the gap between imagination and technology," was entirely written, engineered, and produced by Wilkins.
SAP is a concept album about consciousness in which Okay Kaya focuses her trademark combination of abstraction and wit on what happens to her mind unaccompanied, on her tendency to feel less like a human and more like the sticky secretion of a tree. It conjures a world of sticky-membraned creatures reminiscent of the characters in old Gumby cartoons, but wet and glistening, as evidenced in the videos for the album's singles "Spinal Tap," "Jolene From Her Own Perspective," "Inside of a Plum," and the newly released "In Regards To Your Tweet" video.
Okay Kaya's investigations of mind-body come along with seductive dance beats, unpredictable interlocking synths, delicate soft guitars, and close-to-the-mic R&B whispering. But Kaya likes her falsettos cracking and her soul-inspired hooks careening wildly, a beautiful chaos that somehow fits together.
Most songs on the album unfold with guest performances from varied artists including Nick Hakim, deem spencer, Taja Cheek of L'Rain, Adam Green of The Moldy Peaches, Farao, Zannie, Aerial East, Michael Wolever, Franziska Aigner, Toniann Fernandez, Moist Paula, LEYA, Stix, Starchild, The New Romantic, Ydegirl, Iris Taborsky-Tasa and Eli Keszler.
After releasing her Spellemann Award winning album Watch This Liquid Pour Itself in January of 2020, Kaya left her home in New York and moved to Europe to create and show her various interdisciplinary exhibitions. Among others, she made an installation that amplified music made underwater and an interactive sculpture based on Jungian sandplay therapy for children. Between her art exhibitions and museum performances, Kaya recorded through lockdowns by herself in the loaned studios of generous friends.
Listen to the new album here:
Watch the new music video here:
TOUR DATES
11/5 - Berlin, DE @ Pitchfork Music Festival Berlin at Festsaal Kreuzberg
11/12 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival London at Colour Factory
11/14 - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser/Bar Brooklyn
11/19 - Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil
11/20 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris at La Boule Noire
11/26 - Antwerp, BE @ Filter Festival
12/8 - Paris, FR @ Musée d'Orsay (Kaya Wilkins performance)
From This Author - Michael Major
November 4, 2022
Jekayln Carr garnered six Stellar awards wins, four GMA Dove wins, five GRAMMY® Award nominations, and two Billboard Music Award nominations. Carr's accomplishments on the charts include nine Billboard number ones, six number one radio singles, two number one albums, and two number one digital singles.
King Canyon Releases New Single 'Mulholland'
November 4, 2022
Eric Krasno is a two-time GRAMMY winning guitarist, musician and producer best known for his work with Soulive, Lettuce, Tedeschi Trucks Band & Pretty Lights. Krasno has been nominated for a GRAMMY a total of seven times for Best Blues Album, Best Contemporary Blues, Best R&B, and Best Electronic Album. Listen to the new single now!
Ronnie Dunn Releases New Version of Christmas Classic 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'
November 4, 2022
With 28 Academy of Country Music Awards, 19 Country Music Association Awards (the most of any artist), 2 GRAMMY Awards, and more than 30 million records sold as half of country music’s most-awarded duo in history, Brooks & Dunn, Ronnie Dunn has created a musical legacy.
Foals Announce Tour With Paramore & The Linda Lindas
November 4, 2022
The band – Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan and Jimmy Smith – are currently on their North American tour (full information and dates below) which adds to their recent high profile live moments that have included ‘Later… with Jools Holland’ (watch here), and a UK headline tour that saw them play to a combined audience of 40,000 people in London alone.
Magnolia Park Release Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'
November 4, 2022
Orlando-based band Magnolia Park have unveiled their debut album ‘Baku’s Revenge’ via Epitaph Records. They also share the new music video for track four of the album, “Radio Reject” that fuses their pop-punk sensibilities with trap influences while championing the misfits and underdogs of the world.