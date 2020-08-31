OK Go Releases Remastered HD Videos

The videos celebrate the 15th anniversary of "Oh No."

Indie-rock band OK Go has long been known for their creative music videos, and now, on the 15th anniversary of their critically-acclaimed second studio album Oh No, they have upgraded five of their classic visuals. "Here It Goes Again," "A Million Ways," "Do What You Want," "Invincible," and "Get Over It" have all been remastered in high definition as part of the ongoing partnership with YouTube.

Watch the new and improved videos on their YouTube channel

With the exception of "Get Over It" which came from their eponymous debut, Oh No features all of the newly remastered videos.

"I'm incredibly impressed with how these turned out, especially 'A Million Ways' and 'Here It Goes Again,' both of which we shot on modest home-video cameras. Over these 15 years, the baseline quality of 'normal' video has shifted so dramatically that the original YouTube postings, which at the time just looked like 'home videos,' now seem distractingly primitive," singer Damian Kulash said. "The newly mastered versions actually 'feel' more like the videos felt to me when we first shot them: lo-fi and homemade, but not filtered through a haze of 'retro' video crappiness. And they sound a million times better, too!"

Most recently, OK Go released a new video and track titled "All Together Now" on May 12, which they wrote and recorded in their individual homes after Kulash and his family contracted COVID-19. "It's an earnest, personal song about the moment we're all sharing, and a homemade video of us recording it in our closets and kitchens," Kulash said of "All Together Now." Watch the video below.

As part of OK Go Sandbox, which is an online resource for educators that uses OK Go's music videos as starting points for integrated guided inquiry challenges, the band has created a new challenge around their latest song. The challenge involves creating a collaborative piece of art or media that illustrates their appreciation for people in their life. Participants are sharing their creations with #ArtTogetherNow.

The band's entire catalog is now available on 180-gram colored vinyl exclusively through their webstore as well as some of the band's vintage T's. Check out their store HERE. Currently, OK Go is writing and recording new music.

