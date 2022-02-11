OG Bobby Billions Releases New Project 'Holy Goat 2'

Platinum-Selling Recording Artist, OG Bobby Billions, Released the anticipated "Holy Goat 2" album, today through EMPIRE. The 16-song project includes heavy-hitters such as Blueface, Maxo Kream and Texas legend, Trae Tha Truth, who teams up with Bobby for "Pain In The Ghetto".

This body of work comes after the release of his global hit - "Outside" ft. MO3, which reached Platinum status, last year. Bobby has created a unique and soul lifting sound, blending his gospel roots and trap beats to create what he calls "ghetto gospel". That theme is heard throughout the project especially on standout records "Food Stamp Baby" produced by Quin with the Keys, "All My Life" produced by Mondo and "Pain In The Ghetto" produced by Hard Head and Adrian.

OG Bobby Billions gave fans a visual for "Pain In The Ghetto" to coincide with the album. This soul baring track shines light on the pain and struggle that people face each day and choices they feel they must make due to their circumstances. In the video, OG Bobby Billions, Trae Tha Truth and up and coming rapper Lil Jairmy are seen coming up with a plan to rob the local store. Things go south when Bobby is caught and has a run in with the police. Bobby is known not only for his gospel sound but also his penmanship, consistently painting a picture and giving us a glimpse into his soul with his lyrics. His dedication to the craft, transparency and versatility is why he continues to prove that he is one of the top artists to watch this year.

Holy Goat 2 is available on all streaming platforms.

List of Producers in Order on Holy Goat 2:

1. Dirt To Money - Rob Stovall

2. All My Life - Mondo

3. Church in this Club - Rob Stovall

4. Ball Players - Quin With The Keys, Lil Cob

5. Blood Brothers - Lil Ju

6. and 7. Food Stamp Baby - Quin With The Keys, Tye Harris

8. No Brakes - Pharaoh, London Blue, Karltin Bankz

9. Pain In The Ghetto - Hard Head

10. Wings - BiggMain

11. Having My Way - Pharaoh, Madonna

12. Right Away - Tobiatch

13. Hannah Montana - Pharaoh, Tarakka

14. Texas Interlude - YB, Adrian

15. Texas - Bruce Wayne

16. Outside Remix - Dee Marc